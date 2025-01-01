Entrepreneur UK - London 100

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Adeus

Adeus is a digital-first legacy planning startup on a mission to revolutionise the way people protect their legacies.

By Patricia Cullen
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Botivo

Botivo, a British non alcoholic aperitivo, was first created by artisan Sam Pageat Steavenson who built a career creating drinks from scratch to serve at the parties of the likes of Kate Moss and the Royal wedding.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Audoo

Audoo is tackling this by revolutionising public performance royalties, providing songwriters, performers, PROs, and CMOs with more accurate, transparent data.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: All Things Butter

All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Alterist

Alterist brings together designers, brands, and consumers to rethink how fashion is made, and what it's made from.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Affinity Exchange

Affinity Exchange specialises in providing FX and bespoke hedging solutions for corporates, SME's and high-net worth individuals

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: apo

apo is democratising musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare through its innovative and holistic AI-powered digital platform.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Amilis

Amilis is the first platform to structure real-world data from both patients and doctors, finally giving women the care and answers they've always deserved.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: 32Co

32Co is a London based dental healthtech startup pioneering a new future for collaborative healthcare

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Cosysense

Cosysense is a plug-and-play climate control service for buildings

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Compass Labs

Compass Labs is cracking open the complexity of decentralised finance with a python-based toolkit that lets institutional investors simulate strategies, source blockchain data, and execute smart-contract trades.

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Clays Bar

Clays delivers a fun and interactive gamified clay shooting experience with sub-millimetre accuracy

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Clarity Media

Clarity Media is a full service publicity company based in London, but operating internationally

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Citizens of Soil

Citizens of Soil is the fastest-growing premium olive oil in the UK

Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Branding London

Branding London aspires to be a pioneer and leader in the creative industry world-wide