Entrepreneur UK - London 100
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Adeus
Adeus is a digital-first legacy planning startup on a mission to revolutionise the way people protect their legacies.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Botivo
Botivo, a British non alcoholic aperitivo, was first created by artisan Sam Pageat Steavenson who built a career creating drinks from scratch to serve at the parties of the likes of Kate Moss and the Royal wedding.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Audoo
Audoo is tackling this by revolutionising public performance royalties, providing songwriters, performers, PROs, and CMOs with more accurate, transparent data.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: All Things Butter
All Things Butter is a rapidly growing London startup disrupting the unassuming dairy scene
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Alterist
Alterist brings together designers, brands, and consumers to rethink how fashion is made, and what it's made from.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Affinity Exchange
Affinity Exchange specialises in providing FX and bespoke hedging solutions for corporates, SME's and high-net worth individuals
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: apo
apo is democratising musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare through its innovative and holistic AI-powered digital platform.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Amilis
Amilis is the first platform to structure real-world data from both patients and doctors, finally giving women the care and answers they've always deserved.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: 32Co
32Co is a London based dental healthtech startup pioneering a new future for collaborative healthcare
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Cosysense
Cosysense is a plug-and-play climate control service for buildings
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Compass Labs
Compass Labs is cracking open the complexity of decentralised finance with a python-based toolkit that lets institutional investors simulate strategies, source blockchain data, and execute smart-contract trades.
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Clays Bar
Clays delivers a fun and interactive gamified clay shooting experience with sub-millimetre accuracy
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Clarity Media
Clarity Media is a full service publicity company based in London, but operating internationally
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Citizens of Soil
Citizens of Soil is the fastest-growing premium olive oil in the UK
Entrepreneur UK's London 100: Branding London
Branding London aspires to be a pioneer and leader in the creative industry world-wide