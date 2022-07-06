Ritu Marya

Latest
Entrepreneurs
What Women Want: Inclusion I Equality I Parity
Shepreneurs shares an account of some of the accomplished women in the nation, who have carved their own space while giving infinite inspiration to other female entrepreneurs to lead with change
Leadership
Be a Bull: 2024 Could Be a Pivotal Year for Your Financial Freedom
Whatever you focus on this year—health, education, travel, a new job, a new startup—make sure you are making time to multiply your wealth this year
Leadership
The New Era of Consumer Culture
How D2C Founders Are Adapting Their Business To Meet Customers Where They Are Now and Where They Will Be Tomorrow