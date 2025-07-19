Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week has seen a large number of early-stage funding deals, signaling a strong appetite among investors for innovation and disruption across sectors. New-age startups gained significant momentum, with notable investments flowing into areas such as quantum computing, AI-driven platforms, curated marketplaces, and hyperlocal fashion.

The Indian startup ecosystem continued to thrive, attracting substantial investor interest in everything from cutting-edge technology to everyday convenience solutions. From simulation software to wedding planning platforms, here are the most prominent early-stage funding rounds that defined the entrepreneurial landscape this week:

BQP (BosonQ Psi)

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Chopra, Jash Minocha, and Rut Lineswala, BQP is a quantum simulation startup headquartered in Syracuse, New York, with a technology hub in Bengaluru. The company specialises in quantum-powered simulation and optimisation solutions, primarily targeting computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and machine learning applications. Its software leverages quantum computing to accelerate simulations for complex engineering systems.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million

Vaaree

Launched in February 2022 by Garima Luthra, Pranav Arora, and Varun Vohra, Vaaree is a Bengaluru-based curated marketplace for home and soft furnishings. By sourcing directly from manufacturers, the platform offers customers access to bedding accessories, kitchen essentials, dining décor, bath products, and garden accessories, ensuring high-quality and affordable options for modern homes.

Funding Amount: USD 4.6 Million

Trupeer AI

Founded in 2023 by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta, Trupeer AI operates out of Bengaluru and transforms raw screen recordings into professional videos using artificial intelligence. Its platform enhances videos with voiceovers, subtitles, avatars, cursor tracking, and multilingual translations. Additionally, it creates step-by-step documentation and visual summaries, catering to businesses and educators alike.

Funding Amount: USD 3 Million

Gibran

Established by Govind Balakrishnan, Srikant Chakravarti, Gibran is based in Bengaluru and is redefining how machines collaborate with humans in creative and open-ended domains, such as drug discovery and education. The company focuses on AI models that can work effectively with limited data, aiming to unlock breakthroughs in critical sectors like healthcare.

Funding Amount: USD 2.6 Million

Cookd

Started in 2020 by Aathitiyan V S, Cookd is a Chennai-based culinary solutions startup that brings convenience and taste together. It offers biryani kits, spice mixes, and ready-to-use pastes—all preservative-free. Cookd ensures easy access through its D2C platform, physical retail presence, and quick-commerce partnerships with services like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit.

Funding Amount: USD 2 Million

The Wedding Company

Founded in 2023 by Pawan Gupta and Rahul Namdev, The Wedding Company operates from Bengaluru, offering end-to-end digital wedding planning solutions. Its services span venue booking, décor, photography, catering, logistics, and vendor coordination, helping couples streamline wedding preparations with tech-enabled convenience.

Funding Amount: USD 1 Million

DCG Tech (DCGpac)

Established in 2005 by Suresh Bansal and Subhasish Chakraborty, DCGpac is a Gurugram-based B2B e-commerce platform catering to businesses' packaging, shipping, warehouse, and promotional needs. It is positioning itself as a cost-effective, one-stop solution for MSMEs and e-commerce firms, supporting India's growing logistics and supply chain industry.

Funding Amount: INR 15 Crore

Deep Algorithm Solutions

Founded in December 2021 by JP Mishra, this cybersecurity firm uses AI-driven threat intelligence and behavioral biometrics to safeguard digital identities. Its flagship solutions—adapIDAI and BotShield—combat zero-day exploits, DDoS attacks, and application-level vulnerabilities. The company has already secured deployments in banking, government, and healthcare sectors.

Funding Amount: INR 10.8 Crore

Dial4242

Launched in 2016 by Jeetendra Lalwani with co-founders Nilesh Mahambre and Atin Verma, Dial4242 is a Mumbai-based on-demand ambulance network serving over 850 cities. The platform provides real-time ambulance tracking, automated dispatch, and 24/7 emergency coordination, while also facilitating non-emergency medical transport.

Funding Amount: INR 9 Crore

Navana.ai

Founded in 2018 by Raoul and Jai Nanavati, Navana.ai has built a voice AI platform for Indian enterprises, including contact center automation, speech recognition APIs, and multilingual support in over 12 Indian languages. It serves major BFSI players like Bajaj Finserv, delivering advanced voice analytics and customer engagement tools.

Funding Amount: INR 7 Crore

Parkobot

Parkobot, founded in 2023 by Amrit Choudhury, Raj Kumar Bihani, and Animesh Mukherjee, operates from Kolkata to solve urban parking woes. Its real-time, on-demand parking solution enables automated, pre-booked parking with minimal manual intervention, improving efficiency for both drivers and property owners.

Funding Amount: INR 2.09 Crore

Zulu Club

Established in 2024 by Adarsh Bhatia, Zulu Club is a Gurugram-based hyperlocal fashion platform. It brings the mall experience to doorsteps through 100-minute delivery, Try-at-Home kits, and personalised recommendations, aiming to revolutionise how customers shop fashion online while boosting retailer revenue through cross-selling and upselling.

Funding Amount: INR 2.09 Crore

In conclusion, these startups exemplify India's innovation drive, attracting investments that promise to redefine sectors from quantum computing to lifestyle solutions.