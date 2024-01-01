Funding News
Everest Fleet Secures USD 30 Mn in Series C Funding from Uber to Boost Clean-Energy Fleet Expansion
The capital injection will enable Everest Fleet to scale its operations and expand its fleet of clean-energy vehicles, focusing on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs).
Microlender Aye Finance Secures INR 250 Cr in Series G Funding Led by ABC Impact
With the raised capital, Aye Finance aims to scale its operations and enhance its ability to deliver value to its target segment of microenterprises.
Blue Collar Recruitment Platform Vahan.ai Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding
The round was led by investor Khosla Ventures and saw participation from Y Combinator, Gaingels, and Paytm
HRtech Startup Umwelt.Ai Gains USD 125K Seed Funding from Upekkha
With this seed funding, Umwelt.Ai is poised to further its mission of revolutionising HR technology and employee experience management, making a significant impact on organisations globally.