Infinity Fincorp Solutions Secures USD 26 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform hopes to double its loan book to INR 1,300 crore by March 2025 with the help of its present fundraising efforts and business momentum.
D2C Beauty and Wellness Brand The Ayurveda Experience Raises USD 27 Mn in Series C Led by Jungle Ventures
The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.
Jungle Ventures Pours Another USD 20 Mn into Indian Ice Cream Brand Walko Food
The Mumbai-based ice cream brand Walko Food's aims to use the raised funds to supercharge Walko's expansion across its product portfolio and accelerate its penetration into the Indian ice cream market.
Inside the Life of a Venture Capitalist
This VC took it upon himself to mentor entrepreneurs, making sure that they don't go through the same ordeal he went through