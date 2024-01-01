Mumbai-based
Infinity Fincorp Solutions Secures USD 26 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform hopes to double its loan book to INR 1,300 crore by March 2025 with the help of its present fundraising efforts and business momentum.
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures USD 1 Mn Investment
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based sustainable lab-grown diamond brand aims to open new stores and boost its brand presence in the country.
D2C Health and Wellness Brand Traya Raises INR 75 Cr from Xponentia Capital
The Mumbai-based startup aims to achieve its mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual.
Dino Morea's Cold-Pressed Juice Brand The Fresh Press Raises Pre-Series A funding from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund
The Mumbai-based startup intends to target important regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi for nationwide coverage in the upcoming months, as well as to increase its market presence in Southern cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.
Alteria Capital Closes Its Third Venture Debt Fund at USD 195 Mn
In order to address the operating capital requirements of startups, Alteria Capital has a twin scheme strategy for its third fund, which consists of a venture debt scheme and a shorter duration scheme.