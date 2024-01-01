omnivore

Agritech Robotics Startup Niqo Robotics Bags USD 13 Mn in Series B Round

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to use the fresh funds to expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally.

Entrepreneur Staff
Parseable, BharatRohan, Cornext, and Others Pick Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global

The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.

Omnivore, Nabventures Bet on Agri-IoT Startup Krishitantra

The company will use the USD 1 million seed capital to expand operations across India, reach lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health