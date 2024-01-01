omnivore
Agritech Robotics Startup Niqo Robotics Bags USD 13 Mn in Series B Round
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to use the fresh funds to expand to new markets and accelerate the commercial adoption of spot spray globally.
Parseable, BharatRohan, Cornext, and Others Pick Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global
The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.
Omnivore, Nabventures Bet on Agri-IoT Startup Krishitantra
The company will use the USD 1 million seed capital to expand operations across India, reach lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health