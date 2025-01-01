Pre-seed funding
All In Capital Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Arva Health to Revolutionise Fertility Care
With the fresh funds, the startup aims to launch India's first tech-enabled fertility clinics, starting in Bengaluru, expanding to 10 cities by 2027, including Mumbai and Delhi, while also introducing men's fertility services and digital support.
Rishabh Pant Backs Skincare Startup Amantyacare in Pre-Seed Funding Round
The proceeds will be utilised to accelerate product innovation and strengthen its market presence.
AI-Driven Hospitality Platform Guestara Raises USD 500K to Enhance Guest Experiences
With this funding, The Gurugram-based startup plans to expand globally, partnering with boutique and multinational hotels, blending AI technology with hospitality to redefine guest management and deliver exceptional experiences.
GreyOrange Founder's AI Startup Budy.bot Raises USD 4.2 Mn Funding Led by RTP Global
The raised funds will be strategically utilised to enhance the training and development of Budy's core AI capabilities.