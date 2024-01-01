Pre-Series A funding
Mufin Green Finance and Hindon Mercantil Lead INR 100 Cr Investment in UrjaMobility's EV Battery Leasing Venture
UrjaMobility will use the funds to expand energy solutions, improve supply chain management, and scale operations, focusing on e-mobility. A major portion will enhance its pay-per-use battery leasing model.
NAYAN TECH Secures USD 2 Mn Funding Led by BEENEXT to Expand Smart City AI Solutions
With the raised funds, the Delhi-based startup aims to expand its AI and IoT-powered solutions to improve traffic management, road safety, driver behavior monitoring, and urban infrastructure across India.
IndiaQuotient Leads INR 27 Cr Funding Round in Furnishka, Total Funding Reaches INR 45 Cr
Furnishka will use the funds to enhance product development, strengthen manufacturing, and expand geographically with six new stores. The company will also grow its furniture collections and create educational content for customers.
Pidilite Ventures Invests INR 5 Cr in Wify to Boost Home Improvement Services
The funding will accelerate Wify's growth, enabling enhancements to its technology, expansion of services, and strengthening of its market position in the home improvement and maintenance sector.