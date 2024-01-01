RTP Global
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 21–28
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.
Fashion Startup ZYOD Raises USD 18 Mn to Enter 40 New Countries
The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for geographical expansion to 40 new countries. A portion of the funds will also go toward hiring personnel and developing new technologies.
Fixed Income Platform Dexif Raises USD 4 Mn from RTP Global
With the newly raised funding, the Noida-based startup aims to scale up its technology platform, attract top talent, and expand business operations four to five times.
Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global
The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.