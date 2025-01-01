V3 Ventures
Weekly Recap: This Week's Best Startup Funding Successes (Jan 18–24)
Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.
Deconstruct Secures INR 65 Cr Funding to Expand Skincare Innovations
Deconstruct will use the funding to drive product innovation, strengthen sunscreen and serum offerings, dominate the gentle active space, and expand accessibility through quick commerce and retail channels.
Hostel Chain The Hosteller Secures INR 48 Cr Funding Led by V3 Ventures, Targets Major Expansion
With this fresh series A funding, the Mumbai-based chain plans to deepen its presence across popular Indian travel destinations like Rishikesh, Manali, Bengaluru, and Delhi, while also exploring new tourist hubs.
These Newly Launched Early-Stage Funds Aim to Support Indian Startups in a Funding Crunch
Due to the global liquidity crisis, the investment ecosystem has slowed down, but risk investors are still interested in India-focused funds.