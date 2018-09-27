British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
6261 N.W. 6th Wy., #203
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
CEO
Rita Goldberg
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,900 - $239,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $99,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
British Swim School USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3