Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Allergy-friendly cooking parties, classes, and events
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 605
Blairstown, NJ 07825
CEO
Lisa Tirone
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,050 - $95,725
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go! offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6