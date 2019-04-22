Crestcom Int'l.
Crestcom Int'l.
Leadership development
|

About
Founded

1987

Franchising Since

1991 (28 Years)

Corporate Address

6900 E. Belleview Ave., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

CEO

Tammy Berberick

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$85,195 - $99,344

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000 - $2,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$69,500 - $69,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

Crestcom Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Crestcom Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

44 hours

Additional Training:

Bi-annual meetings

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Crestcom Int'l. is ranked #419 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $85,195 High - $99,344
Units
-1.6%-3 UNITS (1 Year) -0.5%-1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
