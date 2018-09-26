D-BAT Academies Inc.
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2101 Midway Rd., #300
Carrollton, TX 75006
CEO
Cade Griffis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$397,025 - $698,975
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
40% of membership fees
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5% of fees
D-BAT Academies Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5