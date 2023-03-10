Best Brains Learning Centers

Learning centers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$17K - $81K
Units as of 2022
134 2% over 3 years
Best Brains Learning Center is an after-school enrichment center that offers math, English, abacus, and general knowledge lessons, among others. The company opened its doors for the first time in 2011 and has been franchising since 2013. Best Brains Learning Center has over 115 locations scattered all over the U.S., as well as a handful in Canada and around the world. 

Why You May Want to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise

If you have a passion for working with children and teaching them something new, Best Brains Learning Center may be a franchise option for you. It is a way to positively impact the community and impart lifelong learning skills to students.

Franchisees hold a four-year degree and generally have experience teaching (although it is not necessary). Best Brains Learning Center also requires franchisees to operate their location a minimum of 25 hours a week. This time requirement means an educator may branch out their career and find more flexibility in their work, but be warned that Best Brains Learning Center expects its franchisees to be hands-on and fully dedicated to the job. Absentee ownership will not be considered.

What Might Make Best Brains Learning Center a Good Choice?

The Best Brains Learning Center requires low investment costs. It also offers in-house financial help with investment costs, including the franchise fee and startup costs. If you are a teacher, the company offers even lower prices through its Special Teacher Program. Learning isn't limited to one age group or grade, which may help franchisees decide where they want to have their office. Franchisees could see students as young as three years old.

The brand's teaching model focuses on lifelong skills with a unique approach to learning. Its math and English teachers are board-certified, and franchisees hire qualified professionals to cover other subjects. Other subjects may include ACT/SAT prep, public speaking, and coding. If demand is there, franchisees may apply to offer different courses from their location. 

Before you're clear to launch your franchise, you'll go through rigorous training. Training is intended to give franchisees the skills necessary to run the business and maximize its potential. As you run your franchise, a Best Brains Learning Center representative will provide you with marketing assistance and monitor your growth. They will advise as necessary. This close network may give your business the support it needs to succeed. 

How to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise

As you go through the franchising process, you may want to consider the Best Brains Learning Center's qualifications for teachers. Every teacher employed is expected to be state-certified, preferably with previous experience. Teachers can either offer lessons at your facility or make in-house visits. If you want to offer more home calls, you don't necessarily need a large franchise space.

Consider opening your Best Brains Learning Center near educational institutions or in places with a young demographic. This way, you may be able to tap into the community for an immediate jump start.

Part of opening a Best Brains Learning Center is training. Over a few months, franchisees will complete over ten days of training. In this time, they'll go through abacus training, center management training, and classroom training. But before you know it, you'll have finished training and signed the paperwork to put your best brain on the map.

Company Overview

About Best Brains Learning Centers

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2011
Leadership
Hana Adas, VP
Corporate Address
135 E. Algonquin Rd., #B
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
134 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Best Brains Learning Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $10,000
Initial Investment
$16,500 - $80,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
Training fee waived
Royalty Fee
14-18%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Best Brains Learning Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Best Brains Learning Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
