Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$17K - $81K
- Units as of 2022
-
134 2% over 3 years
Best Brains Learning Center is an after-school enrichment center that offers math, English, abacus, and general knowledge lessons, among others. The company opened its doors for the first time in 2011 and has been franchising since 2013. Best Brains Learning Center has over 115 locations scattered all over the U.S., as well as a handful in Canada and around the world.
Why You May Want to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise
If you have a passion for working with children and teaching them something new, Best Brains Learning Center may be a franchise option for you. It is a way to positively impact the community and impart lifelong learning skills to students.
Franchisees hold a four-year degree and generally have experience teaching (although it is not necessary). Best Brains Learning Center also requires franchisees to operate their location a minimum of 25 hours a week. This time requirement means an educator may branch out their career and find more flexibility in their work, but be warned that Best Brains Learning Center expects its franchisees to be hands-on and fully dedicated to the job. Absentee ownership will not be considered.
What Might Make Best Brains Learning Center a Good Choice?
The Best Brains Learning Center requires low investment costs. It also offers in-house financial help with investment costs, including the franchise fee and startup costs. If you are a teacher, the company offers even lower prices through its Special Teacher Program. Learning isn't limited to one age group or grade, which may help franchisees decide where they want to have their office. Franchisees could see students as young as three years old.
The brand's teaching model focuses on lifelong skills with a unique approach to learning. Its math and English teachers are board-certified, and franchisees hire qualified professionals to cover other subjects. Other subjects may include ACT/SAT prep, public speaking, and coding. If demand is there, franchisees may apply to offer different courses from their location.
Before you're clear to launch your franchise, you'll go through rigorous training. Training is intended to give franchisees the skills necessary to run the business and maximize its potential. As you run your franchise, a Best Brains Learning Center representative will provide you with marketing assistance and monitor your growth. They will advise as necessary. This close network may give your business the support it needs to succeed.
How to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise
As you go through the franchising process, you may want to consider the Best Brains Learning Center's qualifications for teachers. Every teacher employed is expected to be state-certified, preferably with previous experience. Teachers can either offer lessons at your facility or make in-house visits. If you want to offer more home calls, you don't necessarily need a large franchise space.
Consider opening your Best Brains Learning Center near educational institutions or in places with a young demographic. This way, you may be able to tap into the community for an immediate jump start.
Part of opening a Best Brains Learning Center is training. Over a few months, franchisees will complete over ten days of training. In this time, they'll go through abacus training, center management training, and classroom training. But before you know it, you'll have finished training and signed the paperwork to put your best brain on the map.
Company Overview
About Best Brains Learning Centers
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Hana Adas, VP
- Corporate Address
-
135 E. Algonquin Rd., #B
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 134 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Best Brains Learning Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0 - $10,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $16,500 - $80,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Training fee waived
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 14-18%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $250+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Best Brains Learning Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Best Brains Learning Centers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Best Brains Learning Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Best Brains Learning Centers.
Kona Ice
Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The
Joint Chiropractic, The
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.