Best Brains Learning Center is an after-school enrichment center that offers math, English, abacus, and general knowledge lessons, among others. The company opened its doors for the first time in 2011 and has been franchising since 2013. Best Brains Learning Center has over 115 locations scattered all over the U.S., as well as a handful in Canada and around the world.

Why You May Want to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise

If you have a passion for working with children and teaching them something new, Best Brains Learning Center may be a franchise option for you. It is a way to positively impact the community and impart lifelong learning skills to students.

Franchisees hold a four-year degree and generally have experience teaching (although it is not necessary). Best Brains Learning Center also requires franchisees to operate their location a minimum of 25 hours a week. This time requirement means an educator may branch out their career and find more flexibility in their work, but be warned that Best Brains Learning Center expects its franchisees to be hands-on and fully dedicated to the job. Absentee ownership will not be considered.

What Might Make Best Brains Learning Center a Good Choice?

The Best Brains Learning Center requires low investment costs. It also offers in-house financial help with investment costs, including the franchise fee and startup costs. If you are a teacher, the company offers even lower prices through its Special Teacher Program. Learning isn't limited to one age group or grade, which may help franchisees decide where they want to have their office. Franchisees could see students as young as three years old.

The brand's teaching model focuses on lifelong skills with a unique approach to learning. Its math and English teachers are board-certified, and franchisees hire qualified professionals to cover other subjects. Other subjects may include ACT/SAT prep, public speaking, and coding. If demand is there, franchisees may apply to offer different courses from their location.

Before you're clear to launch your franchise, you'll go through rigorous training. Training is intended to give franchisees the skills necessary to run the business and maximize its potential. As you run your franchise, a Best Brains Learning Center representative will provide you with marketing assistance and monitor your growth. They will advise as necessary. This close network may give your business the support it needs to succeed.

How to Open a Best Brains Learning Center Franchise

As you go through the franchising process, you may want to consider the Best Brains Learning Center's qualifications for teachers. Every teacher employed is expected to be state-certified, preferably with previous experience. Teachers can either offer lessons at your facility or make in-house visits. If you want to offer more home calls, you don't necessarily need a large franchise space.

Consider opening your Best Brains Learning Center near educational institutions or in places with a young demographic. This way, you may be able to tap into the community for an immediate jump start.

Part of opening a Best Brains Learning Center is training. Over a few months, franchisees will complete over ten days of training. In this time, they'll go through abacus training, center management training, and classroom training. But before you know it, you'll have finished training and signed the paperwork to put your best brain on the map.