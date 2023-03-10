Encore Salon Suites

Salon suites
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$122K - $342K
Units as of 2020
2
Jump to Franchising Overview

Encore Salon Suites was established in 2017 by master stylist, barber, and salon suite expert Patrice McKinney. Encore Salon Suites believes it creates a new approach to an innovative idea by providing new franchisees with tools, resources, information, and a team to help start a new business. 

Encore Salon Suites includes a collection of spacious private barber suites, estheticians, and beauty professionals. The company began to offer franchises in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start an Encore Salon Suites Franchise

Encore Salon Suites creates substantial value for its tenants and treats them as a family. Encore Salon Suites believes that together they can build a foundation for growing businesses. The company strives to foster a safe and calm space where salon managers and customers can relax and have peace of mind. 

Qualified franchisees must have budgeting knowledge, organizational skills, team-building capabilities, and a background in business may be beneficial.

What Might Make an Encore Salon Suites Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees have access to a customized app to help manage and promote their location. Here, Encore Salon Suites franchisees may be free to create their own schedule, set their pricing, and sell their products. Salon managers should expect to run the daily business operations and hire trained professionals.

To be part of the Encore Salon Suites team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Encore Salon Suites may offer exclusive territories, potentially meaning that franchisees will not have to worry about competition from other Encore Salon Suites locations.

How To Open an Encore Salon Suites Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Encore Salon Suites brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees can receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Encore Salon Suites may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Encore Salon Suites, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Encore Salon Suites franchising team. 

Also, ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the brand's franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Encore Salon Suites franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Encore Salon Suites

Related Categories
Salon Suites
Founded
2017
Leadership
Patrice McKinney, Owner
Corporate Address
2011 Bolton Rd., #104
Atlanta, GA 30318
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Encore Salon Suites franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$121,550 - $341,650
Net Worth Requirement
$170,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000 - $125,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Encore Salon Suites? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Encore Salon Suites.

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash-extension studios
Ranked #288
Request Info

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Image Studios

Salon suites
Learn More

Rumble

Boxing fitness studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing