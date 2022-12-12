Griswold

Nonmedical home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
#206 Ranked #252 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$100K - $181K
Units as of 2025
206 Increase 13.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Griswold Home Care provides non-medical care to seniors, disabled adults, and others with illnesses and injuries in their community. Being a part of the Griswold Home Care franchise team may allow individuals to serve their community while operating a business of their own. 

Why You May Want to Start a Griswold Home Care Franchise?

Griswold Home Care was one of the first franchise companies to offer non-medical in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities and illnesses. Griswold Home Care has been operational for more than 35 years and may serve as a reference point for other in-home care industry competitors. Being a part of Griswold Home Care might mean you have a support staff behind you assisting with training, field support, and even your grand opening. 

Griswold Home Care generally provides support in companion care, common home care services, homemaking care, hospice care, and palliative care. They may also provide personal care, respite care, overnight home care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, post-surgery and rehab, neuromuscular and fall prevention, and recovery. 

Griswold Home Care also tries to work closely with a foundation to provide grants. These grants usually allow nonprofit organizations to build, strengthen, and sustain programs that enhance the quality of life for low-income seniors and adults.

What Might Make Griswold Home Care a Good Choice?

In-home, non-medical home care is a part of an industry that serves their communities. There is typically ample room in the market for individuals to invest in the Griswold Home Care system. Griswold Home Care might provide franchisees with a business model that may permit them to satisfy their calling as home health care professionals and realize their dreams. 

To be part of the Griswold Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Griswold Home Care

First, contact Griswold Home Care via a franchise request form. You may have a chance throughout their franchising process to speak to a representative. The brand may also ask questions about you as an individual, such as your business experiences, purpose and values, and how they align with Griswold Home Care. 

Veterans may receive a discount off the franchise fee. You may find yourself having future employees searching for "home career jobs" and wanting to join your team, while others search for "non-medical home care" for their loved ones. 

After speaking with Griswold Home Care executives and other current franchisees about your future franchise, you might be invited to company headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Here, you usually meet the franchise team. You may have the chance to present your initial business plan. You also might ask any remaining questions you have about Griswold Home Care and your potential franchise. From here, decisions and documents are typically finalized. Then, you might soon be a Griswold Home Care franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Griswold

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded 1982
Parent Company Griswold Int'l.
Leadership Michael Slupecki, CEO
Corporate Address 510 E. Township Line Rd., #210
Blue Bell, PA 19422
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1984 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ 35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 206 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Griswold franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,500 - $54,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$99,600 - $180,600
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$350,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
0.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Griswold has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 45 hours
Classroom Training 71.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Griswold landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Griswold ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #206 in 2025

Franchise 500
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #14 in 2025

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Ranked #141 in 2025

Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners
Veteran

Ranked #143 in 2024

Top Franchises For Veterans

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Griswold.

Kumon

description
Supplemental education

Compassionate Beauty

description
Boutique and spa for women with cancer

Total Woman Gym + Spa

description
Fitness and spa services for women

ComForCare

description
Nonmedical home care

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Popular Acai Franchise Is Expanding Fast. Is It Coming to Your State Next?

A refreshed C-suite and strong franchisee buy-in are setting the brand up for its most ambitious expansion yet.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Brothers Set Out to Make Thrift Cool. Now, They Run a $250 Million Business That's Changing Resale.

They're proving resale is stylish, scalable — and highly profitable.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Sandwich Franchises of 2025, According to the Franchise 500

Simple to operate, endlessly adaptable and always in demand — here are the sandwich franchises making the biggest impact in 2025.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How This Founder Grew One Business Into a National Brand — And a $750 Million Exit

Shelly Sun Berkowitz founded her business after struggling to find what she needed on the market.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document

The FDD is your X-ray of a brand. Here's what the FTC requires — and how to read the sections that matter most.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

This Is the No. 1 Factor You Need If You Want Gen Z and Millennials to Buy Into Your Business

Gen Z and millennials want more than profitability from franchise ownership.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing