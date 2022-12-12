- 2025 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#206 Ranked #252 last year
- Initial investment
-
$100K - $181K
- Units as of 2025
-
206 13.2% over 3 years
Griswold Home Care provides non-medical care to seniors, disabled adults, and others with illnesses and injuries in their community. Being a part of the Griswold Home Care franchise team may allow individuals to serve their community while operating a business of their own.
Why You May Want to Start a Griswold Home Care Franchise?
Griswold Home Care was one of the first franchise companies to offer non-medical in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities and illnesses. Griswold Home Care has been operational for more than 35 years and may serve as a reference point for other in-home care industry competitors. Being a part of Griswold Home Care might mean you have a support staff behind you assisting with training, field support, and even your grand opening.
Griswold Home Care generally provides support in companion care, common home care services, homemaking care, hospice care, and palliative care. They may also provide personal care, respite care, overnight home care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, post-surgery and rehab, neuromuscular and fall prevention, and recovery.
Griswold Home Care also tries to work closely with a foundation to provide grants. These grants usually allow nonprofit organizations to build, strengthen, and sustain programs that enhance the quality of life for low-income seniors and adults.
What Might Make Griswold Home Care a Good Choice?
In-home, non-medical home care is a part of an industry that serves their communities. There is typically ample room in the market for individuals to invest in the Griswold Home Care system. Griswold Home Care might provide franchisees with a business model that may permit them to satisfy their calling as home health care professionals and realize their dreams.
To be part of the Griswold Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Griswold Home Care
First, contact Griswold Home Care via a franchise request form. You may have a chance throughout their franchising process to speak to a representative. The brand may also ask questions about you as an individual, such as your business experiences, purpose and values, and how they align with Griswold Home Care.
Veterans may receive a discount off the franchise fee. You may find yourself having future employees searching for "home career jobs" and wanting to join your team, while others search for "non-medical home care" for their loved ones.
After speaking with Griswold Home Care executives and other current franchisees about your future franchise, you might be invited to company headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Here, you usually meet the franchise team. You may have the chance to present your initial business plan. You also might ask any remaining questions you have about Griswold Home Care and your potential franchise. From here, decisions and documents are typically finalized. Then, you might soon be a Griswold Home Care franchisee.
Company Overview
About Griswold
|Industry
|Personal-Care Businesses
|Related Categories
|Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
|Founded
|1982
|Parent Company
|Griswold Int'l.
|Leadership
|Michael Slupecki, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
510 E. Township Line Rd., #210
Blue Bell, PA 19422
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1984 (41 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|35
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
|# of Units
|206 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Griswold franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$49,500 - $54,500
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$99,600 - $180,600
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$350,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$75,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|20% off first-unit franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|4%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|0.5%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Griswold has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|45 hours
|Classroom Training
|71.25 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|3
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Griswold landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Griswold ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
