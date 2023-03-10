Kampgrounds of America (KOA)

Kampgrounds of America (KOA)

Campgrounds and RV Parks
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #459 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$442K - $12.7M
Units as of 2022
504 2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Was your childhood filled with family camping trips and s'mores around a fire? You're not alone. Travelers and thrill-seekers flock to Kampgrounds of America every summer. The company has been a top choice for campground recreation in North America since its founding in 1962. Year after year, Kampgrounds of America offers safety, fun, and innovation. 

There are over 500 Kampgrounds of America campgrounds scattered all over the United States and Canada. Over 450 of those are in the United States. Many of the locations are run by diverse, yet warm and welcoming, campground owners. As a franchise owner, you may run your business with full autonomy. Franchisees also help create cozy campfire memories for families and friends.

Why You May Want to Start a Kampgrounds of America Franchise

Kampgrounds of America has more than 50 years of experience in the campground industry. Its franchises are scattered in breathtaking locations all over the continent. These outdoor experts strive to have great systems in place to make sure campers are comfortable, potentially leading them to return to your franchise again and again. 

They have a proven three-tier public relations campaign (national, regional, and local) with access to a customer base of all types of campers. You may have access to an in-house system that easily measures your campaign results. 

Kampgrounds of America’s headquarters is located in Billings, Montana. They may give you information on all their exclusive benefits, from technology and marketing support to education and training. You might also have access to a peer support team as you operate your franchise. 

What Might Make Kampgrounds of America a Good Choice?

Kampgrounds of America is a consistent frontrunner on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points, which include areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To start a Kampgrounds of America franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Many existing Kampgrounds of America franchise owners also enjoy the fact that the company has partnered with third-party financial institutions to help its franchisees cover expenses including the franchise fee, startup cost, and equipment.

How Do You Open a Kampgrounds of America Franchise?

After accepting your initial interest in being a Kampgrounds of America franchise owner, the company may check your requested business location to make sure it won't cause conflicts with any existing owners. Once they approve your area, the next step to undertake is filling out a Kampgrounds of America franchise application.

If they feel like you're a good fit, the Kampgrounds of America corporate team might create a facility and branding plan. You'll okay it before signing the contract and paying the franchise fee and startup costs. Then, they may sign you up for a Kampgrounds of America University course. Here you'll probably learn how to use the company's management software and all the training you need to run a successful Kampgrounds of America franchise.

As soon as you fulfill the requirements, Kampgrounds of America will generally give you all the marketing and operational materials they reserve for franchisees. You'll be a happy camper in no time!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Kampgrounds of America (KOA)

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Campgrounds, Recreation
Founded
1962
Parent Company
KOA Holdings
Leadership
Toby O'Rourke, President & CEO
Corporate Address
550 N. 31st St.
Billings, MT 59101
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1963 (60 years)
# of employees at HQ
103
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
504 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kampgrounds of America (KOA) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$441,950 - $12,676,425
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $3,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000 - $3,000,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
31.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kampgrounds of America (KOA)? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kampgrounds of America (KOA) landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kampgrounds of America (KOA) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Campgrounds in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kampgrounds of America (KOA).

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Urban Air Adventure Park

Adventure parks
Ranked #46
Learn More

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing