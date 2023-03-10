Was your childhood filled with family camping trips and s'mores around a fire? You're not alone. Travelers and thrill-seekers flock to Kampgrounds of America every summer. The company has been a top choice for campground recreation in North America since its founding in 1962. Year after year, Kampgrounds of America offers safety, fun, and innovation.

There are over 500 Kampgrounds of America campgrounds scattered all over the United States and Canada. Over 450 of those are in the United States. Many of the locations are run by diverse, yet warm and welcoming, campground owners. As a franchise owner, you may run your business with full autonomy. Franchisees also help create cozy campfire memories for families and friends.

Why You May Want to Start a Kampgrounds of America Franchise

Kampgrounds of America has more than 50 years of experience in the campground industry. Its franchises are scattered in breathtaking locations all over the continent. These outdoor experts strive to have great systems in place to make sure campers are comfortable, potentially leading them to return to your franchise again and again.

They have a proven three-tier public relations campaign (national, regional, and local) with access to a customer base of all types of campers. You may have access to an in-house system that easily measures your campaign results.

Kampgrounds of America’s headquarters is located in Billings, Montana. They may give you information on all their exclusive benefits, from technology and marketing support to education and training. You might also have access to a peer support team as you operate your franchise.

What Might Make Kampgrounds of America a Good Choice?

Kampgrounds of America is a consistent frontrunner on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points, which include areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To start a Kampgrounds of America franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Many existing Kampgrounds of America franchise owners also enjoy the fact that the company has partnered with third-party financial institutions to help its franchisees cover expenses including the franchise fee, startup cost, and equipment.

How Do You Open a Kampgrounds of America Franchise?

After accepting your initial interest in being a Kampgrounds of America franchise owner, the company may check your requested business location to make sure it won't cause conflicts with any existing owners. Once they approve your area, the next step to undertake is filling out a Kampgrounds of America franchise application.

If they feel like you're a good fit, the Kampgrounds of America corporate team might create a facility and branding plan. You'll okay it before signing the contract and paying the franchise fee and startup costs. Then, they may sign you up for a Kampgrounds of America University course. Here you'll probably learn how to use the company's management software and all the training you need to run a successful Kampgrounds of America franchise.

As soon as you fulfill the requirements, Kampgrounds of America will generally give you all the marketing and operational materials they reserve for franchisees. You'll be a happy camper in no time!