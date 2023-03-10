LeafSpring Schools

Educational childcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$4.9M - $9M
Units as of 2022
13 45% over 3 years
Gail W. Johnson saw an opportunity in childcare and education back in 1988 when women began joining the workforce more and more. With limited options for childcare, Johnson began LeafSpring Schools as a ‘Rainbow Station.’ The idea blossomed and grew into an early education center offering childcare programs including nursery and preschool, Pre-K, and other early learning programs.

LeafSpring Schools offers sick care, summer camps, leadership development, health and wellness initiatives, and more. The franchise has a proprietary curriculum called Playworks and a leadership program called Inspired. LeafSpring Schools is always on the lookout for suitable candidates to help grow its network around the country.

Why You May Want To Start a LeafSpring Schools Franchise

Do you love children? Are you passionate about education? If you answered yes to both of these questions, you might be the franchisee that LeafSpring Schools is searching for. LeafSpring Schools franchisees should be family-oriented, business-minded, and work well with people. You should be ready and willing to try and solve the problems associated with your clientele, the parents, and the children who are part of this growing family.

What Might Make a LeafSpring Schools Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a LeafSpring School will require your day-to-day participation, ruling out the possibility for absentee ownership. A franchisee should earn and keep the trust of parents, children, and their employees.

LeafSpring Schools’ mission is to “partner with parents to promote the success of each child.” The franchise has the vision to be the leader in their business segment, which focuses on early education, mildly ill care, and school-age recreation. Community, diversity, integrity, leadership, innovation, integrity, and ownership are the key pillars that LeafSpring Schools is built upon.

How To Open a LeafSpring Schools Franchise

To be part of the LeafSpring Schools team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

LeafSpring Schools has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify. They also may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

As you decide if opening a LeafSpring Schools franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a LeafSpring Schools franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the LeafSpring Schools franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About LeafSpring Schools

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Prism LLC
Leadership
Vance Spilman, CEO
Corporate Address
4551 Cox Rd., #310
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
13 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LeafSpring Schools franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$87,500
Initial Investment
$4,922,500 - $8,958,200
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000 - $2,500,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
LeafSpring Schools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
65
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
