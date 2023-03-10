Lil' Angels Photography
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$41K - $46K
Units as of 2022
42 25% over 3 years
Lil' Angels Photography has been in operation since 1996, offering services in on-site children's photography sessions. Since then, Lil' Angels Photography has brought professional techniques and studio equipment to many locations, including daycares, for expert portraits. Lil' Angels Photography headquarters are located in Cleveland, Tennessee. The brand has numerous locations all over the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise

A franchisee with Lil’ Angels Photography may find it easier to penetrate the market than with a startup business because of the brand name's reputation. Lil' Angels Photography advisors work closely with franchisees to help them receive the very best training and support. 

Support includes helping franchisees identify an available territory and developing it using proven tools and training techniques. The region you choose is protected against any other Lil' Angels Photography franchisee. Franchisees may gain contracts to photograph daycares, schools, sports venues, churches, and more.  

A new franchisee with Lil' Angels Photography is scheduled to attend a significant amount of both classroom and on-the-job training during the startup process of their franchise. There is also additional training available at the regional and annual conventions. Lil' Angels Photography also provides toll-free lines, newsletters, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, purchasing co-ops, franchisee intranet platform, field operations, and sponsor meetings and conventions. Lil' Angels Photography’s marketing support includes ad templates, website development, co-op advertising, regional advertising, email marketing, and social media.

What Might Make a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Lil' Angels Photography team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical Lil' Angels Photography franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of their contract if they meet the Lil' Angels Photography requirements.

Lil' Angels Photography allows absentee ownership, but many franchisees operate their business from an at-home office. Working from an at-home office may help keep startup and overhead costs low. Also, you are not required to take the portraits yourself, as you are given the opportunity to hire professional photographers to join your Lil' Angels Photography team. 

How To Open a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Lil' Angels Photography franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lil' Angels Photography franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, it may be a good idea to ensure that the market is not overflooded with photography businesses.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lil' Angels Photography franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Lil' Angels Photography

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded
1996
Parent Company
CDK Holdings LLC
Leadership
Paul Kimball, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 2426
Cleveland, TN 37320
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
42 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lil' Angels Photography franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$41,263 - $45,780
Net Worth Requirement
$15,000 - $20,000
Cash Requirement
$15,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee and equipment package
Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Lil' Angels Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Lil' Angels Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Lil' Angels Photography landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Lil' Angels Photography ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #94 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

