Lil' Angels Photography has been in operation since 1996, offering services in on-site children's photography sessions. Since then, Lil' Angels Photography has brought professional techniques and studio equipment to many locations, including daycares, for expert portraits. Lil' Angels Photography headquarters are located in Cleveland, Tennessee. The brand has numerous locations all over the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise

A franchisee with Lil’ Angels Photography may find it easier to penetrate the market than with a startup business because of the brand name's reputation. Lil' Angels Photography advisors work closely with franchisees to help them receive the very best training and support.

Support includes helping franchisees identify an available territory and developing it using proven tools and training techniques. The region you choose is protected against any other Lil' Angels Photography franchisee. Franchisees may gain contracts to photograph daycares, schools, sports venues, churches, and more.

A new franchisee with Lil' Angels Photography is scheduled to attend a significant amount of both classroom and on-the-job training during the startup process of their franchise. There is also additional training available at the regional and annual conventions. Lil' Angels Photography also provides toll-free lines, newsletters, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, purchasing co-ops, franchisee intranet platform, field operations, and sponsor meetings and conventions. Lil' Angels Photography’s marketing support includes ad templates, website development, co-op advertising, regional advertising, email marketing, and social media.

What Might Make a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Lil' Angels Photography team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical Lil' Angels Photography franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of their contract if they meet the Lil' Angels Photography requirements.

Lil' Angels Photography allows absentee ownership, but many franchisees operate their business from an at-home office. Working from an at-home office may help keep startup and overhead costs low. Also, you are not required to take the portraits yourself, as you are given the opportunity to hire professional photographers to join your Lil' Angels Photography team.

How To Open a Lil' Angels Photography Franchise

As you decide if opening a Lil' Angels Photography franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lil' Angels Photography franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, it may be a good idea to ensure that the market is not overflooded with photography businesses.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lil' Angels Photography franchising team questions.