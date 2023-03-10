As children, brothers Ariel and Ron Shlien loved to create crazy science experiments. As adults, they realized that kids like fun, cool science. So in 1985 they started Mad Science by hosting “edu-taining” birthday parties featuring scienctific demonstrations.

Franchising began in 1995, with initial franchises in Florida and Toronto, and now has franchises worldwide offering educational demonstrations to preschools, in-class and afterschool programs, community centers and scout programs. The company also provides entertainment for birthday parties, special events, camps and more.