The Tijon Fragrance Lab was founded in 2007. The company found its niche specializing in hand-crafted fragrances. It prides itself in using only the finest essences and extracts to create its aromas.
Apart from creating custom perfumes and selling beauty products, Tijon Fragrance Lab also offers a wide range of other services that include perfume-making classes, a virtual perfume lab, and mobile locations where trained perfumologists bring Tijon Fragrance Lab experience to customers.
Tijon Fragrance Lab began franchising in 2018 and is looking to expand its reach across the United States,
Why You May Want To Start a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise
If you like fine fragrances and appreciate the effort that goes into creating a custom fragrance, Tijon Fragrance Lab could be an excellent franchise for you.
Potential Tijon Fragrance Lab franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having experience in the perfume industry isn't necessary. With that said, at least some business experience can be highly beneficial. Tijon Fragrance Lab provides a perfume creation experience and a selection of products for sale. With that in mind, some retail expertise would also benefit a potential franchisee to help grow the brand.
What Might Make a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise a Good Choice?
As a potential Tijon Fragrance Lab franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with Tijon Fragrance Lab headquarters, which is located in Tucson, Arizona. You should strive towards the protection and betterment of your franchise and the brand as a whole. To do this, Tijon Fragrance Lab employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times. Franchisees with Tijon Fragrance Lab will need to build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote the franchise and the products offered.
To be part of the Tijon Fragrance Lab team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
You may be able to run a Tijon Fragrance Lab location from your home or an otherwise mobile location. This may be a way to limit overhead costs and increase flexibility.
How To Open a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise
As you decide if opening a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Tijon Fragrance Lab, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tijon Fragrance Lab franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Tijon Fragrance Lab
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,250 - $170,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $900,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Tijon Fragrance Lab offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 13 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsOnline SupportSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
