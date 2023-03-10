FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$99K - $171K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
The Tijon Fragrance Lab was founded in 2007. The company found its niche specializing in hand-crafted fragrances. It prides itself in using only the finest essences and extracts to create its aromas.

Apart from creating custom perfumes and selling beauty products, Tijon Fragrance Lab also offers a wide range of other services that include perfume-making classes, a virtual perfume lab, and mobile locations where trained perfumologists bring Tijon Fragrance Lab experience to customers.

Tijon Fragrance Lab began franchising in 2018 and is looking to expand its reach across the United States,

Why You May Want To Start a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise

If you like fine fragrances and appreciate the effort that goes into creating a custom fragrance, Tijon Fragrance Lab could be an excellent franchise for you. 

Potential Tijon Fragrance Lab franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having experience in the perfume industry isn't necessary. With that said, at least some business experience can be highly beneficial. Tijon Fragrance Lab provides a perfume creation experience and a selection of products for sale. With that in mind, some retail expertise would also benefit a potential franchisee to help grow the brand.

What Might Make a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise a Good Choice?

As a potential Tijon Fragrance Lab franchisee, you will have to work in partnership with Tijon Fragrance Lab headquarters, which is located in Tucson, Arizona. You should strive towards the protection and betterment of your franchise and the brand as a whole. To do this, Tijon Fragrance Lab employees will need to be trained according to company standards, and operating standards need to be adhered to at all times. Franchisees with Tijon Fragrance Lab will need to build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote the franchise and the products offered.

To be part of the Tijon Fragrance Lab team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

You may be able to run a Tijon Fragrance Lab location from your home or an otherwise mobile location. This may be a way to limit overhead costs and increase flexibility.

How To Open a Tijon Fragrance Lab Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Tijon Fragrance Lab, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tijon Fragrance Lab franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Tijon Fragrance Lab

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Perfume Aura Inc.
Leadership
John Berglund, President
Corporate Address
4757 N. Wolford Rd.
Tucson, AZ 85749
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tijon Fragrance Lab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,750
Initial Investment
$99,250 - $170,750
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $900,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Tijon Fragrance Lab offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
13 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
