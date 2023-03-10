TruBlue Total House Care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#491 Ranked #418 last year
Initial investment
$65K - $91K
Units as of 2022
85 112.5% over 3 years
TruBlue Total House Care offers house care for seniors and busy families. The company strives to help them with ongoing maintenance and upkeep, handyman repair services, house cleaning, yard work, external projects, seasonal projects, and special projects. 

TruBlue Total House Care was founded in 2011 and began franchising that same year. There are over 40 TruBlue Total House Care franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise

As a TruBlue Total House Care franchisee, you may have recurring business from those who need follow-up services or those who sign up for House Care Plus, a year-round service subscription. Home Care Plus offers TruBlue Total House Care clients home safety assessments, senior home improvements, and modifications.

All franchisees are certified to assess a home for safety issues. The franchisee will be expected to go into a home, evaluate its safety, make recommendations for any modifications, and then get the work done. The Senior Home Safety Certification through Age Safe® America is nationally recognized and is a useful validation for clients to be aware of.

What Might Make a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the TruBlue Total House Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you do not forget about ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

TruBlue Total House Care is a work-from-home business which means that you may not need a storefront or a lot of equipment to operate. You are also allowed to outsource to another company for things like lawn care, but it may make things easier for the customer to only have to call your franchise for house care rather than multiple.

How To Open a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As you decide if opening a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a TruBlue Total House Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you believe that a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is right for you, you can fill out an inquiry form. Once that is submitted, a franchise director may contact you. The franchise director will then answer your questions and discuss whether this is an ideal fit for you. During the selection process, you should go over the Franchise Disclosure Document in detail and speak with other franchisees to get a feel for the business.

Next, you may travel to company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet the corporate team that will support you through every step of your journey. If both parties agree, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement and get started with your TruBlue Total House Care franchise grand opening!

Company Overview

About TruBlue Total House Care

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Commercial Cleaning, Lawn & Tree Care, Home Improvement
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Strategic Franchising
Leadership
Sean Fitzgerald, President
Corporate Address
4755 Lake Forest Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube
Sponsored Content

More from TruBlue Total House Care

The most exciting opportunity in senior property care.

TruBlue Total House Care

Serving Two Huge Markets…Seniors & Busy Families…and Minimal Competition

TruBlue Total House Care is leading and shaping the next big opportunity in the exploding Senior Care market. This opportunity is wide open, with minimal competition, and will grow rapidly for decades to come. Here’s why.

There are thousands of Senior Care companies taking care of the person, but NO ONE is taking care of their homes. Sadly, Seniors are forced to leave their beloved home and memories too soon because the home becomes too hard to maintain. Regrettably, they end up in nursing homes and retirement facilities. But all that has changed and created a business opportunity of a lifetime.

TruBlue is the ONLY national provider that specializes in Total House Care for Seniors so they can stay in their homes longer… “age in place” with confidence, comfort, safety and independence. We provide complete and on-going house care, both inside and outside the home…repairs, cleaning, yard work, and special projects like wheelchair access, safety audits, and fall prevention, to name a few. Seniors get customized, convenient and worry-free house care. Their loved ones get real peace of mind knowing Mom and/or Dad can remain safely in their home for many more happy years to come. And Senior Care companies eagerly partner with TruBlue so they can keep Seniors in their homes years longer in order to retain and serve them as clients.

If Senior Care wasn’t big enough, there is another booming market we serve … Busy Families. They’re constantly running from school activity to sporting event most evenings and weekends. While they have disposable income, they have little free time or desire to handle the endless chores around the house. They gladly turn to TruBlue for complete and affordable house care, inside and out, where we act as their Total House Care Manager and provide them with a convenient and hassle-free lifestyle. Homeowners regain their free time and weekends so they get to do the things they love with the people they love. So whether serving Seniors or Busy Families, TruBlue can handle it all. One company. One Call.

TruBlue is a low-cost, home-based business that is easy to run and easy to scale.

Benefits of Owning a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise

 

Here are the Top Reasons Why TruBlue is an Attractive Investment Opportunity for First-Time Entrepreneurs and Veteran Investors Alike:

 
gear icon

Low-Investment, Home-Based Business

TruBlue is a low-cost investment opportunity with the potential for high returns. The total investment to begin operations ranges from $61,850 – $81,000.

pin location icon

The Next Huge Opportunity in Senior Care

10,000 people will turn 65 years old every day for the next 20 years, and 87% of seniors aged 65 and older desire to live in their homes for as long as possible.

sitemap logo

Multiple Revenue Streams With TruBlue

TruBlue is the only national brand helping seniors to age in place with dignity and busy families to regain their free time and sanity. We also help Realtors get their clients’ homes fixed up to sell fast and for top dollar.

 
chart icon

TruBlue is an Easy Business to Own and Quick to Scale

TruBlue is a home-based business that is remarkable in its ability to allow franchisees to scale up quickly and efficiently. Our executive team will work with you to scale smart and help you establish your business in your community.

user icon

TruBlue is Meeting an Underserved Demand for Home Care Services

After spending decades growing franchise systems in both the senior care and home services industries, our executive team founded TruBlue to answer the huge need for home care services for seniors, busy families, and Realtors’ clients.

building icon

A Chance to Live Your Passion and Make an Incredible Life in Business

TruBlue is not only a profound business opportunity that is entirely unique in the market, but we are also a company that takes on a meaningful role in the communities where we’re established.

 

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
19
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
85 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TruBlue Total House Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,900
Initial Investment
$65,050 - $91,400
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
TruBlue Total House Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where TruBlue Total House Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where TruBlue Total House Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #491 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #83 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #120 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

