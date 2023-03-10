Signing out of account, Standby...
TruBlue Total House Care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#491
Initial investment
-
$65K - $91K
Units as of 2022
-
85
TruBlue Total House Care offers house care for seniors and busy families. The company strives to help them with ongoing maintenance and upkeep, handyman repair services, house cleaning, yard work, external projects, seasonal projects, and special projects.
TruBlue Total House Care was founded in 2011 and began franchising that same year. There are over 40 TruBlue Total House Care franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise
As a TruBlue Total House Care franchisee, you may have recurring business from those who need follow-up services or those who sign up for House Care Plus, a year-round service subscription. Home Care Plus offers TruBlue Total House Care clients home safety assessments, senior home improvements, and modifications.
All franchisees are certified to assess a home for safety issues. The franchisee will be expected to go into a home, evaluate its safety, make recommendations for any modifications, and then get the work done. The Senior Home Safety Certification through Age Safe® America is nationally recognized and is a useful validation for clients to be aware of.
What Might Make a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the TruBlue Total House Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you do not forget about ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
TruBlue Total House Care is a work-from-home business which means that you may not need a storefront or a lot of equipment to operate. You are also allowed to outsource to another company for things like lawn care, but it may make things easier for the customer to only have to call your franchise for house care rather than multiple.
How To Open a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As you decide if opening a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a TruBlue Total House Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you believe that a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is right for you, you can fill out an inquiry form. Once that is submitted, a franchise director may contact you. The franchise director will then answer your questions and discuss whether this is an ideal fit for you. During the selection process, you should go over the Franchise Disclosure Document in detail and speak with other franchisees to get a feel for the business.
Next, you may travel to company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet the corporate team that will support you through every step of your journey. If both parties agree, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement and get started with your TruBlue Total House Care franchise grand opening!
Company Overview
About TruBlue Total House Care
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- Strategic Franchising
- Leadership
- Sean Fitzgerald, President
- Corporate Address
-
4755 Lake Forest Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
More from TruBlue Total House Care
TruBlue Total House Care
Serving Two Huge Markets…Seniors & Busy Families…and Minimal Competition
TruBlue Total House Care is leading and shaping the next big opportunity in the exploding Senior Care market. This opportunity is wide open, with minimal competition, and will grow rapidly for decades to come. Here’s why.
There are thousands of Senior Care companies taking care of the person, but NO ONE is taking care of their homes. Sadly, Seniors are forced to leave their beloved home and memories too soon because the home becomes too hard to maintain. Regrettably, they end up in nursing homes and retirement facilities. But all that has changed and created a business opportunity of a lifetime.
TruBlue is the ONLY national provider that specializes in Total House Care for Seniors so they can stay in their homes longer… “age in place” with confidence, comfort, safety and independence. We provide complete and on-going house care, both inside and outside the home…repairs, cleaning, yard work, and special projects like wheelchair access, safety audits, and fall prevention, to name a few. Seniors get customized, convenient and worry-free house care. Their loved ones get real peace of mind knowing Mom and/or Dad can remain safely in their home for many more happy years to come. And Senior Care companies eagerly partner with TruBlue so they can keep Seniors in their homes years longer in order to retain and serve them as clients.
If Senior Care wasn’t big enough, there is another booming market we serve … Busy Families. They’re constantly running from school activity to sporting event most evenings and weekends. While they have disposable income, they have little free time or desire to handle the endless chores around the house. They gladly turn to TruBlue for complete and affordable house care, inside and out, where we act as their Total House Care Manager and provide them with a convenient and hassle-free lifestyle. Homeowners regain their free time and weekends so they get to do the things they love with the people they love. So whether serving Seniors or Busy Families, TruBlue can handle it all. One company. One Call.
Benefits of Owning a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise
Here are the Top Reasons Why TruBlue is an Attractive Investment Opportunity for First-Time Entrepreneurs and Veteran Investors Alike:
Low-Investment, Home-Based Business
TruBlue is a low-cost investment opportunity with the potential for high returns. The total investment to begin operations ranges from $61,850 – $81,000.
The Next Huge Opportunity in Senior Care
10,000 people will turn 65 years old every day for the next 20 years, and 87% of seniors aged 65 and older desire to live in their homes for as long as possible.
Multiple Revenue Streams With TruBlue
TruBlue is the only national brand helping seniors to age in place with dignity and busy families to regain their free time and sanity. We also help Realtors get their clients’ homes fixed up to sell fast and for top dollar.
TruBlue is an Easy Business to Own and Quick to Scale
TruBlue is a home-based business that is remarkable in its ability to allow franchisees to scale up quickly and efficiently. Our executive team will work with you to scale smart and help you establish your business in your community.
TruBlue is Meeting an Underserved Demand for Home Care Services
After spending decades growing franchise systems in both the senior care and home services industries, our executive team founded TruBlue to answer the huge need for home care services for seniors, busy families, and Realtors’ clients.
A Chance to Live Your Passion and Make an Incredible Life in Business
TruBlue is not only a profound business opportunity that is entirely unique in the market, but we are also a company that takes on a meaningful role in the communities where we’re established.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 19
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 85 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TruBlue Total House Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $44,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $65,050 - $91,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- TruBlue Total House Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where TruBlue Total House Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where TruBlue Total House Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
