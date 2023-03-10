TruBlue Total House Care offers house care for seniors and busy families. The company strives to help them with ongoing maintenance and upkeep, handyman repair services, house cleaning, yard work, external projects, seasonal projects, and special projects.

TruBlue Total House Care was founded in 2011 and began franchising that same year. There are over 40 TruBlue Total House Care franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise

As a TruBlue Total House Care franchisee, you may have recurring business from those who need follow-up services or those who sign up for House Care Plus, a year-round service subscription. Home Care Plus offers TruBlue Total House Care clients home safety assessments, senior home improvements, and modifications.

All franchisees are certified to assess a home for safety issues. The franchisee will be expected to go into a home, evaluate its safety, make recommendations for any modifications, and then get the work done. The Senior Home Safety Certification through Age Safe® America is nationally recognized and is a useful validation for clients to be aware of.

What Might Make a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the TruBlue Total House Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you do not forget about ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

TruBlue Total House Care is a work-from-home business which means that you may not need a storefront or a lot of equipment to operate. You are also allowed to outsource to another company for things like lawn care, but it may make things easier for the customer to only have to call your franchise for house care rather than multiple.

How To Open a TruBlue Total House Care Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As you decide if opening a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a TruBlue Total House Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you believe that a TruBlue Total House Care franchise is right for you, you can fill out an inquiry form. Once that is submitted, a franchise director may contact you. The franchise director will then answer your questions and discuss whether this is an ideal fit for you. During the selection process, you should go over the Franchise Disclosure Document in detail and speak with other franchisees to get a feel for the business.

Next, you may travel to company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet the corporate team that will support you through every step of your journey. If both parties agree, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement and get started with your TruBlue Total House Care franchise grand opening!