Auto repair
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#309 Ranked #277 last year
Initial investment
$224K - $719K
Units as of 2022
163 4% over 3 years
Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise was founded in 1970 as a muffler shop, a niche auto repair service. In 1971, Tuffy Tire saw potential in franchising, as it expanded to cover brakes, shocks, springs, and alignments, among other automotive repair and maintenance services.

In over 50 years of operation, the Tuffy Tire and Auto Services franchise has grown exponentially, opening over 140 units throughout the United States.

For entrepreneurs looking to open franchises in the United States, opportunities are available in Indiana, Michigan, and North Carolina. Ideal candidates for a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise are those looking to own their businesses. Absentee ownership is another option for franchisees, making Tuffy Tire and Auto Service an attractive option. 

Why You May Want to Start a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Franchise

The automotive repair industry is competitive, but one aspect that separates Tuffy Tire and Auto Services from the rest is its continued commitment to quality and customer service. Tuffy believes that a company’s reputation is its only strength and promises customers a solid job with each service.

Tuffy offers full-service automotive maintenance and repair, guaranteeing customers quality work. Tuffy promises that every service, small or big, should be “Done Right. Period.”

Customers look at the Tuffy brand as a place where they can leave knowing they received dependable service. For franchisees, Tuffy Tire and Auto Services is the place to grow since the capabilities of the company’s operating system are proven and time-tested.   

Running a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise can help you serve your community by creating employment and meeting the needs of locals.

What Might Make Tuffy Tire and Auto Service a Good Choice?

If you're interested in opening a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise, you can be part of a family that guarantees support, an excellent reputation, and offers affordable terms. A Tuffy Tire and Auto Services franchise requires an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees.

You should make sure you're financially ready for the initial investment with enough capital available to cover potential fees. These fees will include royalty percentage and ad fees. Additionally, the company enjoys excellent relationships with third-party financiers. These avenues can help you cover the franchise fee, inventory, payroll, equipment, and startup costs.

How to Open a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Franchise

To kickstart your Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise, start by filling out a secure franchise inquiry. Additional requirements for franchisees can be found in Tuffy’s Franchise Disclosure Document that will be provided with initial interviews.

You'll complete over 75 hours of classroom training in addition to dozens of hours of on-the-job training. Since four employees are required to run a Tuffy Tire unit, training makes the process easier, preparing core team members for daily operations. 

The Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise offer ongoing and marketing support to cover arising activities that make the Tuffy brand unique. In the competitive automotive market, being part of the Tuffy Tire and Auto Service team could be a good decision for your future.

Company Overview

About Tuffy Tire and Auto Service

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1970
Parent Company
T.A.C./Gimex
Leadership
Roger Hill, President
Corporate Address
7071 W. Central Ave., #C
Toledo, OH 43617
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1971 (52 years)
# of employees at HQ
33
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
163 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tuffy Tire and Auto Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$224,000 - $718,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
2.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tuffy Tire and Auto Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
104 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tuffy Tire and Auto Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tuffy Tire and Auto Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #309 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
