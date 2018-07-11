Tuffy Tire and Auto Service
Auto repair
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
1971 (47 Years)
Corporate Address
7150 Granite Cir.
Toledo, OH 43617
CEO
Roger Hill
Parent Company
T.A.C.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$224,000 - $413,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Tuffy Tire and Auto Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
104 hours
Additional Training:
At existing store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 5