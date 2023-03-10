Noticing a lack of quality computer education programs for children, husband and wife Matt and Lindsay Barron founded Gigglebytes in San Marcos, Texas, in 1996. Combining Lindsay's teaching experience with Matt's sales and marketing experience, they sold their computer education service to preschools, day-care centers and after-school programs.

In 1997, they changed the company's name to The Whole Child Learning Co. to reflect its expanded curriculum, including martial arts and physical movement classes. The company began franchising in 1999.