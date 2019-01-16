The Grounds Guys
Lawn and landscape maintenance
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Neighborly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,470 - $200,070
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Grounds Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
56-136 hours
Classroom Training:
60.03 hours
Additional Training:
National & regional meetings
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15