About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2010 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707

CEO

Mike Bidwell

Parent Company

Neighborly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$73,470 - $200,070

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

The Grounds Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off minimum franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

56-136 hours

Classroom Training:

60.03 hours

Additional Training:

National & regional meetings

Number of Employees Required to Run:

15

Bio
Tim van Stralen and his nine brothers founded Sunshine Grounds Care, a landscape maintenance business, in 1987. In 2010, they teamed up with The Dwyer Group to use the experience and knowledge gained in running Sunshine Grounds Care to create and franchise a new company: The Grounds Guys.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $73,470 High - $200,070
Units
-7.2%-15 UNITS (1 Year) -1.0%-2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

