About
Founded

1990

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 8495
Asheville, NC 28814

CEO

Daniel Shaw

Parent Company

High Touch Investment Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$62,750 - $69,000

Net-worth Requirement

$125,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$39,500 - $61,250

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$52,500 - $52,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Financing Options

High Touch-High Tech offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

14 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Additional Training:

Training videos & program manuals; bi-annual conference; technology resources training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

Bio
Founded by Daniel and Ellen Shaw, High Touch-High Tech offers a 90-minute, in-school “field trip” that uses hands-on science programs. As a supplement to school science curricula, High Touch-High Tech serves children at all educational levels, from pre-school to high school. Programs cover the physical, natural, environmental and mathematical sciences and meet the National Board of Education Student Science Performance Standards. The company also provides “Sizzlin Science” Birthday Parties. High Touch-High Tech franchisees hire educators who are required to have a four-year teaching degree from an accredited college or university, as well as a certificate in teaching science or eligibility for one.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $62,750 High - $69,000
Units
+6.5%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +17.9%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
