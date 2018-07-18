Bio

Founded by Daniel and Ellen Shaw, High Touch-High Tech offers a 90-minute, in-school “field trip” that uses hands-on science programs. As a supplement to school science curricula, High Touch-High Tech serves children at all educational levels, from pre-school to high school. Programs cover the physical, natural, environmental and mathematical sciences and meet the National Board of Education Student Science Performance Standards. The company also provides “Sizzlin Science” Birthday Parties. High Touch-High Tech franchisees hire educators who are required to have a four-year teaching degree from an accredited college or university, as well as a certificate in teaching science or eligibility for one.