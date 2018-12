Bio

Shannon Wilburn and Daven Tackett founded Just Between Friends in 1997. The two Tulsa, Oklahoma mothers held a consignment sale in Tackett's living room, using kitchen drawers as cash registers, and gross over $2,000. Today their children's and maternity consignment sales events take place in the Exchange Center of Expo Square in Tulsa, and feature over 1,500 consignors. They began franchising their concept in 2004, offering others the chance to host similar events across the country.