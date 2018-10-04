Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies
Childcare centers
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
1625 Executive Dr. S.
Duluth, GA 30096
CEO
David Vinson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$4,401,000 - $5,701,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000 - $600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$115,000 - $115,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
177 hours
Classroom Training:
93.5 hours