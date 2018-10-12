Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
833 Laurence Ave., #B
Jackson, MI 49202
CEO
Justin Elliott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$21,490 - $34,090
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
KidzArt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
38 hours
Additional Training:
Webinars, calls
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1