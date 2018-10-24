Bio

In the 1980's, brothers Dr. Ken Gibson and Dr. Keith Gibson-- a specialist in visual processing and a clinical psychologist, respectively-- sought a way to help people with learning difficulties to learn more quickly and easily. They developed a series of short, intense training exercises to improve concentration and recall abilities. Once this method proved successful in trials, they continued to test and enhance the program with input from other specialists in education, medicine and psychology, in order to help students with attention problems, dyxlexia, memory problems and other learning disabilities to improve their cognitive skills. Dr. Ken Gibson began franchising under the name LearningRx in 2003, and is currently the company's CEO.