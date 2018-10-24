Founded
1986
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
5085 List Dr., #200
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
CEO
Kim Hanson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,500 - $198,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$37,000 - $78,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
LearningRx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Job shadowing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 30