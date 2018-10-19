Mad Science Group Inc.
Science education and entertainment programs
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
8360 Bougainville St., #201
Montreal, QC H4P 2G1
CEO
Ariel Shlien
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,800 - $110,459
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$23,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website development
Classroom Training:
50-80 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 30
Franchising began in 1995, with initial franchises in Florida and Toronto, and now has franchises worldwide offering educational demonstrations to preschools, in-class and afterschool programs, community centers and scout programs. The company also provides entertainment for birthday parties, special events, camps and more.