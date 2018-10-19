Mad Science Group Inc.
Science education and entertainment programs

About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1995 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

8360 Bougainville St., #201
Montreal, QC H4P 2G1

CEO

Ariel Shlien

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$74,800 - $110,459

Liquid Cash Requirement

$23,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Website development

Classroom Training:

50-80 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 30

Bio
As children, brothers Ariel and Ron Shlien loved to create crazy science experiments. As adults, they realized that kids like fun, cool science. So in 1985 they started Mad Science by hosting “edu-taining” birthday parties featuring scienctific demonstrations.

Franchising began in 1995, with initial franchises in Florida and Toronto, and now has franchises worldwide offering educational demonstrations to preschools, in-class and afterschool programs, community centers and scout programs. The company also provides entertainment for birthday parties, special events, camps and more.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $74,800 High - $110,459
Units
-4.1%-6 UNITS (1 Year) -11.9%-19 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Western Europe
