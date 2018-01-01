My Music Skool
Music lessons, camps, parties and supplies
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2553 S. Colorado Blvd., #109UL
Denver, CO 80222
CEO
Yumi Ha
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,465 - $515,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
My Music Skool has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising