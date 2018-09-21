One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports
Youth sports leagues/children's sports enrichment programs
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
26716 N. 10th Ln.
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CEO
Bonnie McMahon
Parent Company
One Sports Nation LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$16,370 - $94,480
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee for One Sports Nation ($19,900)
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Two on-site training visits from founders