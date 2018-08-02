The Patch Boys
Drywall repair
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
695 Cross St.
Lakewood, NJ 08701
CEO
Leo Goldberger
Parent Company
The Boys Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,500 - $66,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3