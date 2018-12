Bio

In 1997, Rhea Lana Riner held her first children's consignment sale in her living room, with just 11 consignors and hand-written price tags. Her husband suggested they computerize future events, so they built a barcoding and data entry system. By 2006, Riner was holding events in Conway, Little Rock, and Northwest Arkansas, each with close to 1,000 consignors. Franchising of the Rhea Lana's system began in 2008, and the company now has events in more than 25 states.