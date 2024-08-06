Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can expand while still providing top-tier hospitality. Sebastien Silvestri is proof. The Dinex Group's CEO's restaurant journey is a testament to the power of hands-on experience and the importance of consistent effort.

Though his educational background focused on finance, underwriting and P&L management, Silvestri says he learned the most when he got his hands dirty.

"I went to college and university," Silvestri says, "but I think I've learned the most, for sure, when I was at the Bellagio and in Las Vegas at the Venetian and Palazzo."

In a recent Restaurants Influencers interview, Silvestri told Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media that those legendary casinos had robust programs that quickly trained young managers. However, he acknowledges the inherent difficulty of the restaurant business.

"To be successful in the restaurant industry is not one thing," he says. "It's a combination of things that you have to be able to do every day consistently."

Diversifying revenue streams

According to Silvestri, one of those "things" is diversifying revenue streams.

Diversification helps navigate the high risks and costs associated with the restaurant industry. Silvestri implemented a diversification strategy upon his arrival at The Dinex Group, founded by chef Daniel Boulud and operating restaurants and bars in five countries — and aboard two Celebrity cruise ships.

"It's definitely an industry that is more challenging than others," Silvestri says. "I think the key for a company like ours is the diversification of what we're doing. We operate fine dining. We do catering business. We do a lot of different things that allow us to be very successful."

Such a wide range of products requires a high standard of operation and the ultimate hospitality. For Silvestri, true hospitality is about caring for people and ensuring they have memorable experiences.

Various mentors inspired this focus on customer care, from his uncle's guest care to the personal touch of managers and the dedication of entrepreneurial restaurateurs like Boulud. Silvestri believes that hospitality is about looking after people and dedicating your life to others.

"It's giving a lot of love and affection to the people who come to visit you," he says. "If I look at my career, some of the greatest people I worked with were the most hospitality-focused."

Silvestri's insights and experiences illustrate the multifaceted nature of success in the restaurant industry, emphasizing the need for continuous learning, diversification and a heartfelt commitment to hospitality.

