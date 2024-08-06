Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

This Fine-Dining Titan Understands the Power of Hands-On Experience and Diversification The Dinex Group CEO Sebastien Silvestri talks about the restaurant industry, diversification and true hospitality.

By Shawn P. Walchef Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Silvestri says there isn’t one avenue to success but rather a combination of things you should do consistently.
  • Leaning into diversification is how to navigate the high-risk and high-cost restaurant industry.
  • For Silvestri, hospitality is taking care of people. It focuses on ensuring customers have a memorable experience.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can expand while still providing top-tier hospitality. Sebastien Silvestri is proof. The Dinex Group's CEO's restaurant journey is a testament to the power of hands-on experience and the importance of consistent effort.

Though his educational background focused on finance, underwriting and P&L management, Silvestri says he learned the most when he got his hands dirty.

"I went to college and university," Silvestri says, "but I think I've learned the most, for sure, when I was at the Bellagio and in Las Vegas at the Venetian and Palazzo."

In a recent Restaurants Influencers interview, Silvestri told Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media that those legendary casinos had robust programs that quickly trained young managers. However, he acknowledges the inherent difficulty of the restaurant business.

"To be successful in the restaurant industry is not one thing," he says. "It's a combination of things that you have to be able to do every day consistently."

Related: Toast's Most Successful App Launch Happened Because It Listened to What Customers Want

Diversifying revenue streams

According to Silvestri, one of those "things" is diversifying revenue streams.

Diversification helps navigate the high risks and costs associated with the restaurant industry. Silvestri implemented a diversification strategy upon his arrival at The Dinex Group, founded by chef Daniel Boulud and operating restaurants and bars in five countries — and aboard two Celebrity cruise ships.

"It's definitely an industry that is more challenging than others," Silvestri says. "I think the key for a company like ours is the diversification of what we're doing. We operate fine dining. We do catering business. We do a lot of different things that allow us to be very successful."

Such a wide range of products requires a high standard of operation and the ultimate hospitality. For Silvestri, true hospitality is about caring for people and ensuring they have memorable experiences.

Various mentors inspired this focus on customer care, from his uncle's guest care to the personal touch of managers and the dedication of entrepreneurial restaurateurs like Boulud. Silvestri believes that hospitality is about looking after people and dedicating your life to others.

"It's giving a lot of love and affection to the people who come to visit you," he says. "If I look at my career, some of the greatest people I worked with were the most hospitality-focused."

Silvestri's insights and experiences illustrate the multifaceted nature of success in the restaurant industry, emphasizing the need for continuous learning, diversification and a heartfelt commitment to hospitality.

Related: She Started Sharing Her Kids' Lunches on TikTok in 2020 — And Now Has 5.6 Million Followers. Here's the 'Aha Moment' That Convinced Her to Start.

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by Ovation. Learn how Ovation's Guest Feedback Platform actually drives revenue with actionable insights here.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Restaurant Influencers

This Fine-Dining Titan Understands the Power of Hands-On Experience and Diversification

Toast's Most Successful App Launch Happened Because It Listened to What Customers Want

She Started Sharing Her Kids' Lunches on TikTok in 2020 — And Now Has 5.6 Million Followers. Here's the 'Aha Moment' That Convinced Her to Start.

He Founded a Groundbreaking Employee Management Tool in the Back of a Sandwich Shop. A Decade Later, His Company Has 1 Million Users.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Are Your Subconscious Money Habits Killing Your Business Growth? Here's How to Fix Them Now

Are your subconscious money habits quietly sabotaging your business growth? Let's explore how these unseeable patterns can ruin everything you're doing to grow as an entrepreneur and learn practical strategies to overcome them.

By Alejandra Rojas
Data & Recovery

Secured Data Forever: 20TB of Prism Drive Cloud Storage is just $80

This impressive price only lasts through September 3.

By StackCommerce
Side Hustle

Her Side Hustle Landed in Costco and Made $3 Million Last Year Even Though She 'Didn't Know Anything About Running a Business'

Lauren Chew, founder and CEO of Love+Chew, set out to "change our broken food system" with her first entrepreneurial venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Costco's Return Policy Was Put to the Test When a Couple Brought in a 5-Year-Old Mattress: 'I Was So Nervous'

They wheeled in a $500, five-year-old queen mattress with high hopes and no receipt — and TikTok is loving it.

By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev