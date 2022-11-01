Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

She's Helped People Make Millions — Here's How You Can Gain Visibility Around Your Speech

Speaking and event expert Dannella Burnett shares how speakers can accelerate their impact in any economy.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Dannella Burnett was nine years old, she loved watching Julia Child on television.

"I just loved the way she took ingredients and had such a love for bringing that together. She always had a vision for what she was putting on the plate," she said.

Burnett went on to get her culinary and food service management degrees and has been in hospitality and events her entire career, but when the recession hit in 2008, her husband was working in the construction industry and lost his job. It was then that Burnett decided it was time to stop working for other people and went out on her own.

"I launched my catering company out of the kitchen of my church," she said. "When I first started it was more personal events, weddings, and reunions, and that led to corporate events and non-profit events, fundraisers, and working with municipalities. I've done events as small as 10 or 15 people and as many as 250,000 people."

In 2014, her company was doing a lot of events for experts in the coaching and consulting space and as she grew and evolved as a business owner, the kind of events she was doing grew and evolved as well.

"Most of our clients today are speakers, coaches, and authors. They're looking to impact a group of people to help them grow their business or lose weight," she said. "They might be health coaches or business coaches, but they have a message that they want to get out there that they want to really impact the people that they're meant to serve. So, they're having events to grow their business. They're using speaking to find their prospects, to find the people that they're meant to serve."

On the speaker side, Burnett uses a six-step process to help her clients get out on more stages. She also provides speaking leads as well as guidelines and tips for getting more visibility – something that's extremely important today.

"Before 2020, we talked about stages and it was the stage that you stepped up on," Burnett said. "At an event, at someone else's event, as a keynote, as part of a multi-speaker event. And then when 2020 happened, it really moved along the whole speaking and event industry and brought virtual into the mix. And because of that, there's now more opportunities than ever before. Now we have podcasts, radio and TV that are stages as well as social media, like Clubhouse and Audio Social. These really are speaking or visibility opportunities. So there's so many more opportunities, but making sure that those opportunities are in alignment with a speaker and getting them in front of the right audience, that can be a bit of a challenge."

Over the years, Burnett's recipe for success has helped her clients make millions. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share her six-step process and how you can participate in her upcoming three-day event called Visibility.

Latest

Operations & Logistics

She's Helped People Make Millions — Here's How You Can Gain Visibility Around Your Speech

Speaking and event expert Dannella Burnett shares how speakers can accelerate their impact in any economy.

Watch now
Leadership

Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again

Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.

Watch now
Living

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Restructure your morning with a few simple steps that may help to amplify your energy.

Watch now
Starting a Business

This Doctor Believes Every Physician Deserves a Coach: Here's What She Did About it

Dr. Sunny Smith is a family physician and the founder of a coaching platform called Empowering Women Physicians. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share how she's helping doctors focus on what's most meaningful to them.

Watch now
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and the money is flowing!

Watch now
Business Models

3 Common Legal Mistakes to Avoid When Working on Your Online Business

The founder of Berkley Sweetapple Law shares her legal advice for entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Growing a Business

Bucket Listers Founder Andy Lederman on Exploring New Opportunities for Growth

Interview with Founder/CEO of Bucket Listers Andy Lederman on standing out as a content creator, testing social media growth hacks, and building trust through strong core principles.

Watch now
Living

3 Unexpected Ways to Improve Your Focus and Help Boost Your Energy

In this video, Ben Angel shows you tools for improving your focus.

Watch now
Money & Finance

How This DeFi Platform Plans to Overhaul Traditional Finance

The CEO of RDX Works explains what DeFi is all about and how it is positioned to completely change how we deal with our personal finance.

Watch now
Science & Technology

This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth to Redefine Browser Security For Enterprise.

The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.

Watch now
Growing a Business

"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on How to Market Yourself with Hustle

Interview with Norfolk State student athlete Rayquan Smith about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness.

Watch now
Living

3 Stress-Busting Biohacks to Help You Focus

Try these 3 simple and little-known biohacks for managing stress.

Watch now
Science & Technology

How This Blockchain Network Is Taking Its Power Back

CEO Yves La Rose sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how the EOS Network Foundation is building a new future.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.