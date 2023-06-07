Entrepreneurship has become the new trending topic in the business world. In 2023, the entrepreneurial world is expected to flourish more than ever, and it will take a certain set of skills to be a successful entrepreneur. This article highlights what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

Thanks to technology and social media, entrepreneurship has become more accessible than ever. But, it's important to understand that being an entrepreneur takes more than just having a good idea — it also requires skillful execution.

Here are five skills I feel are needed to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

1. Adaptability

In 2023, the business world will be ever-changing, and entrepreneurs will need to adapt to the changes continually. Adaptability is essential in entrepreneurship as it enables entrepreneurs to make necessary changes in their business strategies, which is crucial to success. Entrepreneurs who can change direction or plan occasionally will have a more dynamic approach to business and stay ahead of their competitors. I feel it is essential for leaders to survive and thrive in an ever-changing business world.

Adaptability helps my business remain agile and flexible, allowing me and the company's leaders to respond quickly to market or customer needs changes. It also allows us to exploit new opportunities, such as emerging technologies or trends.

2. Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a growing trend in business today, and it will gain much more importance in the coming years. It is the capacity to be aware of, control and express one's emotions and handle interpersonal relationships effectively. In entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence plays a significant role as it affects entrepreneurs' decision-making, communication and leadership skills. Entrepreneurs with high emotional intelligence will be able to handle complex situations and thrive in a team environment. Our teams need to be heard and appreciated to remain consistent and active. Our only way to achieve this is by using emotional intelligence.

Starting and leading a business or a project can be stressful and overwhelming at times. In my experience, entrepreneurs with high emotional intelligence successfully manage their own emotions and avoid burnout, supporting their employees during stressful times and with empathy. Understanding the needs and desires of others is key to creating products and services that meet customer demands. Humans with high emotional intelligence can put themselves in others' shoes and develop products and marketing strategies that resonate with their target audience.

3. Technological literacy

In 2023, a business that is not technologically advanced will be left behind. Entrepreneurs who are not tech-savvy will be at a disadvantage. It is vital for entrepreneurs to be aware of technological trends and to have a basic understanding of technological tools. Technological literacy will enable entrepreneurs to automate their business processes, analyze data, and work productively while keeping up with technological advancements.

4. Resilience

Entrepreneurship is a bumpy ride. Entrepreneurs are expected to face numerous rejections, setbacks and failures. Resilience is the ability to get back up when knocked down. A resilient entrepreneur will be willing to take risks and persists in the face of adversity. Resilient entrepreneurs embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and are more likely to succeed in their ventures. With a changing economy (pandemics, politics, etc.), entrepreneurs must remain strong and true to the company DNA, values and the whys. The more we understand what we do, why we do it and the problems we fix, the more resilient we will be.

5. Creativity

Entrepreneurship is all about creating something new or making something better. Creativity is essential in entrepreneurship as it enables entrepreneurs to generate new ideas, differentiate themselves from their competitors and solve real-world problems with innovative solutions. In 2023, creativity will be a prized asset that entrepreneurs will require. Entrepreneurs with creative ideas will be able to generate value and stay ahead in the competition.

Creativity is my favorite part of being an entrepreneur and a leader, as creative leadership is essential to successful leadership. Creative leaders can think outside the box and develop innovative solutions to complex issues or situations. They can anticipate and adapt to changing consumer demands while maintaining a clear and cohesive vision for growth and innovation. It is an opportunity to foster a collaborative environment where everyone can contribute ideas and work together towards a common goal. By being creative, we can inspire our teams to be more productive, engaged and consistent.

Being a successful entrepreneur in 2023 requires a unique set of skills that go beyond having a business idea. The future of entrepreneurship is bright, and those willing to adapt, build their emotional intelligence, and be technologically literate, resilient and creative will stand the test of time. Entrepreneurs need to consider these skills as they embark on their entrepreneurial journey. With these skills, entrepreneurship in 2023 holds much promise for those willing to take on the challenge.