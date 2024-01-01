4 Principles to Success According to a Former Pastor Turned Business Coach In a recent interview on the Jeff Fenster Show, Ken Joslin dives into his remarkable journey to success and the principles that have guided him.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Great leaders prioritize the well-being and success of others.
  • Personal growth and self-improvement are essential for achieving greatness.
  • Financial success can be a powerful tool for making a positive impact.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Ken Joslin's story is one of determination, personal growth, and a deep-rooted belief in the power of community. Joslin is the CEO of the Ken Joslin Team & the GROW STACK DRIVE brand. He is a former Pastor turned Coach and a real estate professional. Here are some key takeaways from our interview on the latest episode of The Jeff Fenster Show.

Related: Jeff Fenster of Everbowl on How To Start a Media Company

Support others

Joslin believes in an unwavering commitment to the well-being and success of others. He maintains that great leaders want something for people— not from them. This mindset has been the driving force behind his entrepreneurial endeavors as he seeks to impact the lives of those around him positively. Ken's emphasis on building genuine connections and fostering relationships is a testament to his dedication to creating a supportive and thriving community.

Commit to personal growth

Joslin's journey to success is a testament to the transformative power of personal growth. He firmly believes that becoming the best version of oneself is the key to achieving greatness. Throughout his journey, Joslin has continuously sought opportunities for self-improvement, embracing challenges and learning from every experience. His commitment to continuous learning and development has not only propelled his success but has also inspired others to embark on their own paths of personal growth.

Create opportunities

While financial success is often seen as a measure of achievement, Joslin views it as a means to make a positive impact. He believes that by making as much money as possible, individuals can amplify their ability to help others and support causes they care about. Joslin's approach to financial success is rooted in a deep sense of purpose and a desire to use his resources to create meaningful change in the world.

Make strong connections

At the heart of Joslin's journey lies a profound understanding of the importance of relationships and community. He recognizes that true success is not solely measured by personal achievements but by the strength of the connections we forge and the communities we build. His goal to help people cultivate relationships and foster a sense of community, understanding that these elements are the foundation for long-term success and fulfillment.

Related: The Number One Thing That Holds Entrepreneurs Back

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

More from Jeff Fenster Show

4 Principles to Success According to a Former Pastor Turned Business Coach

An Elite Fitness Trainer Unveils the Transformative Impact of Coaching

This Why You Should Allign Yourself with the Right People

8 Inspiring Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Success Strategies Lifestyle Personal Growth

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Plan Your Quarter-One Marketing Strategy in 5 Simple Steps

The early months set the tone for the entire year, so understanding your past year's performance is essential to refine your marketing strategies and continue to see more growth. It's not just about setting goals but about learning from the past and adapting as you go.

By Christopher Tompkins
Growing a Business

A 10% Conversion Rate Could Boost Your Revenue by 50%. Here's How to Take Advantage.

Revenues are often the uppermost metrics businesses use to assess success, but I'd argue there is an even better unit of measure: missed sales opportunities and the reasons why.

By George Deeb
Making a Change

Make 2024 a Year of Learning and Save $240 on This Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone

Learn up to 25 languages at your own pace for just $159.97.

By Entrepreneur Store
Collaboration

You Can Craft a Passion-Driven Success Story with the Proper Business Partners. Here's How.

Discover how rejecting misaligned opportunities and forging strategic partnerships based on passion and values can lead to a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.

By Ron Lieback
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate a Growth Mindset and Turn Challenges into Opportunities

Your next business challenge could just be a huge opportunity in disguise.

By Jonathan Herrick