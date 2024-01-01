4 Principles to Success According to a Former Pastor Turned Business Coach

In a recent interview on the Jeff Fenster Show, Ken Joslin dives into his remarkable journey to success and the principles that have guided him.

Entrepreneur Ken Joslin's story is one of determination, personal growth, and a deep-rooted belief in the power of community. Joslin is the CEO of the Ken Joslin Team & the GROW STACK DRIVE brand. He is a former Pastor turned Coach and a real estate professional. Here are some key takeaways from our interview on the latest episode of The Jeff Fenster Show.

Support others

Joslin believes in an unwavering commitment to the well-being and success of others. He maintains that great leaders want something for people— not from them. This mindset has been the driving force behind his entrepreneurial endeavors as he seeks to impact the lives of those around him positively. Ken's emphasis on building genuine connections and fostering relationships is a testament to his dedication to creating a supportive and thriving community.

Commit to personal growth

Joslin's journey to success is a testament to the transformative power of personal growth. He firmly believes that becoming the best version of oneself is the key to achieving greatness. Throughout his journey, Joslin has continuously sought opportunities for self-improvement, embracing challenges and learning from every experience. His commitment to continuous learning and development has not only propelled his success but has also inspired others to embark on their own paths of personal growth.

Create opportunities

While financial success is often seen as a measure of achievement, Joslin views it as a means to make a positive impact. He believes that by making as much money as possible, individuals can amplify their ability to help others and support causes they care about. Joslin's approach to financial success is rooted in a deep sense of purpose and a desire to use his resources to create meaningful change in the world.

Make strong connections

At the heart of Joslin's journey lies a profound understanding of the importance of relationships and community. He recognizes that true success is not solely measured by personal achievements but by the strength of the connections we forge and the communities we build. His goal to help people cultivate relationships and foster a sense of community, understanding that these elements are the foundation for long-term success and fulfillment.

