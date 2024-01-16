As a Teenager, Clinton Sparks Resorted to Street Crime in Order to Survive. Now He's a Music Producer Who Has Sold Millions of Records With Beyonce, Lil Jon and More. Here's How He Turned Personal Turmoil Into Triumph.

Renowned music producer and DJ Clinton Sparks joins host Jeff Fenster to discuss the importance of relationships and how to level up one's relationship capital game.

With his inspiring journey from a difficult childhood to success in the music industry, Clinton Sparks shared valuable insights and lessons learned along the way.

One of the key takeaways from the interview was the emphasis on relationships and building relationship capital. Clinton Sparks highlighted the significance of investing in people and causes close to him. He stressed the importance of understanding one's own capabilities and leveraging relationships to achieve success.

Clinton's story of success in the music industry is a testament to his determination and resilience. Growing up in the hood, he faced numerous challenges and obstacles. However, instead of succumbing to his circumstances, Clinton used his resourcefulness to set up his own DJ equipment at home, even resorting to robbing houses and stealing turntables. This early experience taught him the value of having a plan rather than just an idea.

The interview also shed light on Clinton's experience of being signed to a major label and then begging to be dropped. This decision was driven by his desire to pursue his own vision and recognize talent in others. Clinton's ability to combine EDM and hip hop led to his discovery and signing of DJ Snake in 2007. Six years later, he introduced DJ Snake to Jimmy Ivy, resulting in the creation of the hit song "Turn Down For What." This success story showcases Clinton's keen eye for talent and his willingness to take risks.

Throughout the interview, Clinton Sparks emphasized the importance of leaving a positive mark wherever one goes. He believes in competing with oneself rather than others, constantly striving for personal growth and improvement. Clinton's commitment to investing in people and causes close to him is a testament to his character and values.

When challenged by Jeff Fenster to rate himself on a scale of one to ten, Clinton hesitated before eventually giving himself a 9.9. This self-assessment reflects his humility and constant pursuit of excellence.

In conclusion, Clinton Sparks' interview on the Jeff Fenster Show provided valuable insights into the importance of relationships and building relationship capital. His journey from a difficult childhood to success in the music industry serves as an inspiration to all. Clinton's emphasis on understanding one's capabilities, having a plan, and accepting life's challenges resonates with anyone striving for success. By investing in people and causes close to him, recognizing talent in others, and leaving a positive mark wherever he goes, Clinton Sparks has truly mastered the art of building relationship capital.

