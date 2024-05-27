Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Method That This Entrepreneur Used to Transform His Health and His Business Carlos Reyes shares his inspiring journey, highlighting the importance of prioritizing well-being and the power of resilience in achieving holistic success.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • Prioritizing well-being is essential for achieving holistic success in all areas of life.
  • Overcoming fears and pushing through challenges are crucial for personal and professional growth.
  • Maintaining high standards, resilience, and integrity are key factors in achieving long-term success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's fast-paced world, where success is often measured solely by professional achievements, it is easy to neglect our health and personal well-being. However, entrepreneur Carlos Reyes reminds us that true success lies in balancing health, business, and family.

Reyes candidly admits that he once neglected his own health, focusing solely on his business endeavors. However, he soon realized that this was detrimental not only to his physical well-being but also to his overall success. By making conscious changes to his diet and lifestyle, Reyes experienced a remarkable transformation, both personally and professionally.

One of the key takeaways from Reyes' journey is the importance of overcoming fears and pushing through challenges. He shares how he initially had reservations about entering the real estate industry, but he chose to face his fears head-on. Through perseverance and determination, Reyes not only achieved success in real estate but also expanded into various other industries.

Carlos Reyes' journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and the interconnected nature of self-improvement, business success, and family life. By prioritizing his health, overcoming fears, and maintaining high standards, Reyes has achieved holistic success in all areas of his life. His story inspires us to reevaluate our own priorities and strive for a balanced approach to success. Let us remember that true success lies not only in professional achievements but also in nurturing our well-being and fostering meaningful relationships with our loved ones.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

