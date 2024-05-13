📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Try This Breathwork Technique to Unlock New Ways of Problem-Solving On this episode of "The Jeff Fenster Show," breathwork expert Francesca Simpa shares how the practice can help with emotional healing and personal growth.

By Jeff Fenster

Key Takeaways

  • By leaving behind the pressures of corporate life and following her intuition, Francesca embarked on a transformative journey that led her to explore the healing potential of breathwork and meditation.
  • Francesca shares her innovative 'hypno breathwork' style, which combines traditional breathwork techniques with hypnosis to induce altered states of consciousness.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation with Jeff Fenster in this captivating episode of The Jeff Fenster Show, featuring an enlightening conversation with breathwork expert Francesca Simpa. Fransesca's story is a testament to the profound impact of breathwork on emotional healing, personal growth, and success.

In her interview with Jeff, Francesca how she left behind a high-stress corporate job to follow her intuition and explore alternative practices like breathwork and meditation. Through her experiences, she discovered the transformative power of conscious breathing, leading her to develop her unique 'hypno breathwork' style.

Related: How His Experience As a Teenage Father Fueled His Drive to Become a Successful Entrepreneur and Help Others

Francesca's 'hypno breathwork' combines traditional breathwork techniques with hypnosis to induce altered states of consciousness, offering practitioners a deeper and more profound experience. Through her guidance, listeners gain insights into the therapeutic benefits of breathwork, including emotional release, expanded consciousness, and personal transformation.

Moreover, Francesca emphasizes the importance of consistent practice and tailored approaches to suit individual needs. By integrating breathwork into daily routines, individuals can enhance communication, decision-making, and overall well-being, leading to a more fulfilling and balanced life.

Related: Control the Way People Think About You Using These Secrets From a Publicity Strategist

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

