Where to spend your golden years? There's a lot to consider — including safety.

What do you want your retirement to look like? For many retirees, the answer starts with a significant move: More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023, a 44% increase compared to 2022, according to a report from online moving services marketplace Hire A Helper.

Of course, retirees deciding where to live out their golden years have a lot to consider, from the cost of living to taxes, healthcare, climate and more. Safety is another important factor; elder abuse — physical, financial and otherwise — is on the rise, TIME reported earlier this year.

Related: These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

But where, exactly, are the safest states for retirement in the U.S.? Seniorly, an online platform that helps families and older adults find senior living options, conducted a study to find out.

Seniorly used the most recent data from the FBI, CDC, BLS, DOT and CMS to analyze seven safety-related categories: violent crime, property crime, police officers per capita, fall deaths, car deaths, hospital beds per capita and fraud complaints.

Related: The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report

As it turns out, the No. 1 safest state to retire in is New Jersey, which boasts the second-fewest fall deaths and third-lowest crime rates alongside a "healthy police presence," according to Seniorly's research.

New York took second place with the third-fewest fatal car crashes and the sixth-fewest fall deaths. Additionally, the Empire State ranks well for its strong police presence, low levels of elder fraud and availability of hospital beds, per the data.

Related: These Are the Top 10 States to Retire in 2023, According to a New Report — And Florida Didn't Make Top 5

Check out the top 15 safest places for seniors to retire according to Seniorly's analysis below:

Image Credit: Seniorly.com analysis of federal data