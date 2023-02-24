Get Microsoft Office Pro and Professional Finance Advice for Your Business for $54

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to boost productivity and make your year a year of growth, start by giving employees the tools to streamline their work processes and increase efficiency. For example, lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and finance courses from Chris Houn only cost $54, but it could give your employees the tools and the know-how to start making the most of their work.

The lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional gives users access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access without any subscription or renewal fees. It's a suite of productivity programs that could enable your employees to create professional-quality documents, analyze and organize data, collaborate, and store information without needing help or technology from anyone else. It's also PCMag's Editor's Choice with 4.5 stars out of five.

This bundle also includes professional courses from Chris Haroun, a Columbia graduate and venture capitalist who wrote 101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School. If you want your workforce to be well-versed in finance, accounting, investing, and more, then these three professional prep courses could get them started.

Give your employees time to study the Complete Financial Analyst Training and Investing Course, and they may even have recommendations for the company. This course shows users how to use Excel for financial analysis and to understand risk management. If your company needs a new direction, check in with your employees and see if any of the venture capital investment ideas they went over in class can be scaled for your business.

Boost your productivity with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office plus finance courses from Chris Haroun for just $54. The offer starts February 24 and ends March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.