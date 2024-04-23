📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

How to Use Tech to Save Your Restaurant Money and Help Turn First-Time Patrons Into Loyal Customers Noble Restaurant Group Director of IT William Connors explains how using Toast's point of sale and management system has transformed their business.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Key Takeaways

  • Willam Connors and The Noble Restaurant Group have implemented Toast technology in their restaurants with huge success — they have been able to increase efficiency and even save their clients money.
  • Personalization is the separator in restaurant hospitality. The Noble Restaurant Group is taking the personal experience to a new level with the Tenzo restaurant management and sales forecasting app.
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

William Connors, the Director of IT at Noble Restaurant Group, is helping lead a transformative journey in restaurant management by embracing and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions. The London-based Noble Restaurant Group owns and operates Chotto Matte, Alley Cats Pizza, Steak and Company, Angus Steakhouse, Ochre, and Muriel's Kitchen.

Related: Chef Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Makes a Restaurant Successful or Not

Connors says the integration of Toast's POS system was seamless. "Putting in a new till system can be very disruptive," he told Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "But the system was a resounding success, and all of a sudden, we had benefits that weren't even really expected."

Connors has added Toast services to all of the restaurants within the Noble Restaurant Group. His team has continually improved their tech stacks as new technology becomes available.

Related: The Philly Cheesesteak Was Invented At This Spot in 1930. Here's Why Fans Can't Stay Away 90 Years Later.

The Noble Group also works to incorporate personalized experiences into restaurant management through Tenzo, a software that consolidates labor, stock management, and sales analytics.

By harnessing the capabilities of tech like Tenzo, they can offer tailored and predictive services to patrons which will separate them from the increasing competition within the industry.

Related: 'Don't Be Afraid to Do Something That Nobody Understands': How This Entrepreneur Re-Invented His Career and Found Happiness

"Tenzo basically consolidates your labor, your stock and your e-pos sales all into one platform," explains Connors. "Everyone is going to be better in the long run, because with the competition, everyone ups their game quite a bit."

"Toast is a good product, it's reliable," he continues. "Everybody wants to modernize and run a successful business, but I think Toast, especially in the UK, they're riding a wave of positivity."

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.
Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Restaurant Influencers

How to Use Tech to Save Your Restaurant Money and Help Turn First-Time Patrons Into Loyal Customers

'Emails Work!' This Entrepreneur Says Email Marketing Is Still the Best Way to Connect and Sell. Here Are His Top Tips.

'Don't Be Afraid to Do Something That Nobody Understands': How This Entrepreneur Re-Invented His Career and Found Happiness

The Philly Cheesesteak Was Invented At This Spot in 1930. Here's Why Fans Can't Stay Away 90 Years Later.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Collaboration

Successful Businesses Have This One Thing in Common

I'm a professor of global healthcare entrepreneurship — here's what my research told me about a key component of a successful venture and how to leverage it.

By Wiljeana Glover
Leadership

Why These 5 Characteristics of Self-Reliance Will Guarantee Your Success

There are five characteristics that are inherent in self-reliance: taking initiative and innovating, adaptability and agility, trusting your instincts, leadership, and having a growth mindset.

By Maha Abouelenein
Growing a Business

10 Big Ways to Shine for National Small Business Week (and 5 Things to Avoid)

Every year, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes time to honor America's top small businesses. As one of the country's 33 million small businesses, you are the engine of the nation's economy. Share your story and grow new business by leveraging your connection with your community.

By Jim Conroy
Business News

James Clear Explains Why the 'Two Minute Rule' Is the Key to Long-Term Habit Building

The hardest step is usually the first one, he says. So make it short.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A National U.S. News Outlet Is Hiring a Full-Time 'Lauren Sánchez Reporter'

The Daily Beast's new chief content officer, Joanna Coles, revealed the senior reporter opening on Instagram.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.