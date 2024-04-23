Noble Restaurant Group Director of IT William Connors explains how using Toast's point of sale and management system has transformed their business.

William Connors, the Director of IT at Noble Restaurant Group, is helping lead a transformative journey in restaurant management by embracing and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions. The London-based Noble Restaurant Group owns and operates Chotto Matte, Alley Cats Pizza, Steak and Company, Angus Steakhouse, Ochre, and Muriel's Kitchen.

Connors says the integration of Toast's POS system was seamless. "Putting in a new till system can be very disruptive," he told Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "But the system was a resounding success, and all of a sudden, we had benefits that weren't even really expected."

Connors has added Toast services to all of the restaurants within the Noble Restaurant Group. His team has continually improved their tech stacks as new technology becomes available.

The Noble Group also works to incorporate personalized experiences into restaurant management through Tenzo, a software that consolidates labor, stock management, and sales analytics.

By harnessing the capabilities of tech like Tenzo, they can offer tailored and predictive services to patrons which will separate them from the increasing competition within the industry.

"Tenzo basically consolidates your labor, your stock and your e-pos sales all into one platform," explains Connors. "Everyone is going to be better in the long run, because with the competition, everyone ups their game quite a bit."

"Toast is a good product, it's reliable," he continues. "Everybody wants to modernize and run a successful business, but I think Toast, especially in the UK, they're riding a wave of positivity."

