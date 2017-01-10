These Top 10 Franchises Lead Entrepreneur.com's Franchise 500

Founded: 1927, Oak Cliff, Tex.

Worldwide units: 60,000

U.S. units: 8,504

Cost to open a store: $37.2K-$1.6 Million

How often a new store opens: Every 3.5 hours

This year, for the first time in almost a decade, 7-Eleven has earned the top spot on the Franchise 500. Take a moment to get all the Kwik-E-Mart and Slurpee jokes and jabs about hot dogs eternally shriveling on the roller grill out of the way; 7-Eleven didn’t make it to number one by selling burned coffee and Slim Jims (well, the Slim Jims did help). Over the past decade, the 90-year-old brand has reimagined the convenience store for the 21st century by having a laser focus on staying relevant to customers, providing great service and opportunities to franchisees and harnessing technology and economies of scale to grow its system and energize same-store sales. “We’re a remarkable brand and have had a remarkable journey,” says CEO Joe DePinto. “I think what we’re doing now is recognizing just where the consumer is, like we did back in the 1920s when we started. We’re tailoring our products to meet their needs.”

Where’s the consumer today? In a time crunch. And 7-Eleven -- offering average transaction times between 75 and 12­0 seconds -- aims to give them a shortcut. By stocking an ever-growing selection of items, the stores offer an alternative to cavernous grocery stores and long checkout lines at the drugstore. Workers on a lunch break or on the way home can pop in for an ever-­expanding fresh and hot food menu, saving them the wait at fast-food and fast-casual restaurants.

The heart of 7-Eleven’s success, however, is its “retailer initiative” program. For many convenience-store chains, a corporate purchasing office determines all stores’ products. But 7-Eleven allows its owners to choose from thousands of products, customizing each store to its neighborhood. A location near a residential area may carry extra flour and Pampers. A 7-Eleven near a hospital might focus on balloons and get-well cards. A store next to a gym might have energy drinks and extra salads. The program’s digital ordering system lets franchisees know exactly what’s selling and what duds are taking up valuable shelf space in their region, city and individual store.

“We call it a pull strategy,” says Chris Tanco, executive VP and COO. “Most other stores push product based on what their vendor offers or what they can buy at discount. We are the opposite. We look at every store and say, ‘Who are our customers, and what do they want?’”

A big percentage of those offerings are the company’s 7-Select private-brand products, which aim to compete with national brands on quality but offer lower prices to customers and higher margins for franchisees. And it’s not just potato chips -- 7-Eleven has house-brand coconut water, Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Ice Cream, nine-volt batteries and almost 400 other products (though maybe it’s best we forget its ill-fated Game Day Ice Beer).

That food program has fundamentally changed the brand in recent years. Now 96 percent of the company’s 8,504 U.S. locations have TurboChef ovens and serve hot breakfast sandwiches, burgers, pizza and chicken tenders, which they claim stand up to brands like Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway. Salads, cold sandwiches and snack packs like pita chips and hummus are made daily and delivered from a central commissary in each region. “We believe not just hot foods but our entire fresh-food platform is driving business substantially,” says Larry Hughes, VP of franchise systems. “The 7-Eleven customer can come in any time of day and satisfy any meal or get a snack.”

While 7-Eleven seems to have its operations dialed in, the franchising side of the business is really the most exciting. In 2006, 75 percent of the stores were owned by franchisees. Ten years later, that has jumped to 90 percent. In the past five years alone, the brand has added 1,500 units in the U.S., including 500 business conversions, in which existing convenience stores are rebranded as 7-Eleven. “The day they convert from an independent convenience store to 7-Eleven, sales simply skyrocket,” says Hughes. “There’s so much to be said about the power of our brand. And they can really tailor their product assortment to customers in ways they simply couldn’t as independent operators.”

In fact, the company is committed to diversifying its franchisee base, bringing in more women, African-Americans and Hispanics who know and represent the communities where their stores are located. In certain areas, the company waives the franchise fee or offers in-house financing to help worthy franchisees get into business.

“7-Eleven is built on a co-prosperity model,” says 32-year-old Kiran Hussain, who has opened six 7-Eleven stores in the Los Angeles area in the past six years. “It’s unlike any other franchise; it’s a partnership between 7-Eleven and its franchisees.”

That bodes well for the future, says CEO DePinto. “Quite frankly, convenience stores are in a pretty good position because our inventory is so close to customers. That’s something bigger boxes are struggling with. We’re really involved in our customers’ lives, and that involvement continues to grow.” -- Jason Daley