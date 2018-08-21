Sport Clips
Men's sports-themed hair salons
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
110 Briarwood Dr.
Georgetown, TX 78628
CEO
Gordon Logan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$204,800 - $368,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $59,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Sport Clips has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
51.25 hours
Classroom Training:
111.5 hours
Additional Training:
At existing locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8